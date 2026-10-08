Our favorite ergonomic standing desk, the Vari ComfortEdge, just dropped to $674 in a rare 25% off sale
We found it designed for "a more comfortable user experience"
Vari's standing desks have always scored highly in our tests, and the ComfortEdge model is no different, with a 4.5-star review. Now, the company is running its own Big Deal Days sale with 25% off.
• Best for: Executives and remote workers who want a spacious, good-looking standing desk that is comfortable to type at all day.
• The deal: The Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge (60x30) is $674.25 (was $899) at Vari.
• Why it matters: Vari's Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge is one of the top-rated standing desks we've ever tested, with superb build quality, stability. But what really stands out is the tapered front edge, which lives up to the 'ComfortEdge' moniker. The desk also features a 25 to 50.5 inch height range, four programmable height presets, a drop-stop sensor, and a lifetime warranty.
The discount applies automatically in the cart with no code needed, covers in-stock desks only and ends October 12. It comes in 12 finishes, and the walnut top with slate legs is the default.
Why we recommend it
This is one of the best standing desks we've used when it comes to ergonomics. When we tested out the Vari ComfortEdge standing desk, we scored it 4.5 stars and praised the design for easing forearm pressure, along with its smooth, quiet height changes and quick assembly, since the desktop and frame arrive pre-assembled and only the legs need attaching.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $674.25, this is $224.75 (25%) off the $899 list price. For reference, the smaller 48x30 desk we initially reviewed cost $799 at Vari in 2024, so the larger desk now costs less than that. We couldn't find a reliable price history for this size, and the sale ends October 12.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge if... you want a spacious desk with a comfortable front edge and height presets, or you've been waiting for a sale on a premium standing desk.
❌ Skip the Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge if... you need to support more than 200lb of equipment, you'd rather buy the exact size we tested, since we reviewed the 48x30 rather than this one, or you don't want to commit before the sale ends on October 12.
Also consider
The smaller ComfortEdge model also has a 25% discount over at Amazon, and it's a good pick for those working in compact spaces.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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