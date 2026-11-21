Saturday's Italy vs Fiji live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship sees the tournament's two winless sides go head-to-head in the first of what's likely to be a double-bill – both look set to finish rock bottom of their respective pools and meet again at Twickenham next week in the 11th place playoff.

When Monty Ioane crossed the line after only four minutes against Argentina in Genoa last week, it felt like the Azzurri might be on their way to a first victory. 76 minutes and hatful of yellow cards later, however, and they were left battered, bruised and narrowly defeated 19-14. After a rare 4th place finish at this year's Six Nations, it felt like Gonzalo Quesada's side were heading in the right direction; they'll want to finish strong in this tournament as they continue to build towards next year's World Cup.

The Flying Fijians have had a very unhappy Northern Hemisphere leg of the inaugural Nations Championship. They've shipped 97 points in two games, never really getting a foothold in their games against title contenders France and Ireland. They'll feel very thankful indeed that there's no relegation from this tournament for the first couple of editions, with the likes of Samoa, Chile and the United States eyeing their spot. With the likes of Josua Tuisova, Selestino Ravutaumada and Jiuta Wainiqolo in the XV, it feels like they deserve a place at international rugby's top table – now they have to start proving it.

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Italy vs Fiji on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Watch Italy vs Fiji for FREE

Saturday's game – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Italy vs Fiji live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Italy vs Fiji stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the rugby.

🇺🇸 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in the US

Italy vs Fiji and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Italy vs Fiji? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

🇬🇧 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Italy vs Fiji for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Italy vs Fiji is on ITV4 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

ITVX is a free service, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch its live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

🇮🇪 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in Ireland

As mentioned above, all Nations Championship 2026 games will be on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

Virgin Media 2 is showing Italy vs Fiji, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

🇦🇺 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in Australia

Italy vs Fiji will be on Stan Sport in Australia

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from $4.99 a month for a limited time right now.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

🇳🇿 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand. This game will go out on Sky Sport 3.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Italy vs Fiji.

Missing the Italy vs Fiji game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in South Africa

This Italy vs Fiji game is being shown on SuperSport's SS Extra 2 in South Africa.

Want to watch online? You'll need to get a DStv Premium package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699 per month for a plan streaming international rugby.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

🇨🇦 How to watch Italy vs Fiji live streams in Canada

In Canada, Italy vs Fiji is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$89.99 six-month pass or pay CA$149.99 for a whole year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Italy vs Fiji: Need to Know

What is the Italy vs Fiji start time? The scheduled Italy vs Fiji kick-off time on Saturday, November 21 is 5.40pm local time in Rome, Italy. That's 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT in the US and 4.40pm GMT in the UK.

What does the Northern Hemisphere pool look like in the Nations Championship?

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM PLD PTS 1 France 5 21 2 England 5 20 3 Ireland 5 20 4 Scotland 5 15 5 Wales 5 15 6 Italy 5 1

What does the Southern Hemisphere pool look like in the Nations Championship?

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM PLD PTS 1 New Zealand 5 22 2 South Africa 5 21 3 Argentina 5 11 4 Australia 5 9 5 Japan 5 5 6 Fiji 5 1

Can I watch Italy vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.