Black Friday may not have arrived just yet, but I've already found the best tech deal I've seen in a long time. Yes, right now, you can grab the spectacular Sennheiser CX 80U for $19.95 (was $39.95) at Amazon US — that's half price!

It's good news if you're in the UK too, as you can snag the Sennheiser CX 80U for £24.99 (was £34.99) at Amazon. These are easily the best-sounding earbuds in their price-range, so seeing a deal like this appear is almost miraculous.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

If you've been thinking about hopping on the wired earbuds trend, now is the time. As a wired pair of earbuds, the CX 80U supply lossless audio (unlike a wireless, Bluetooth set), and they also come with a built-in microphone as well as a USB-C connector, meaning you can seamlessly use them with your phone. Be sure to scroll on down for more details on these unbelievable Sennheiser earbuds deal.

Today's best Sennheiser CX 80U deals

Save 50% ($20) Sennheiser CX 80U: was $39.95 now $19.95 at Amazon Half price?! You have to be kidding me. The Sennheiser CX 80U already seemed too good to be true at full price due to their punchy bass, clean mids, and sparkling treble, but at less than $20, I think everyone should have a pair of these. Whether you're wired all the way or want a back up for when your wireless buds die, this set is all you need.

Save 29% (£10) Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon It may not quite be as good as the US deal, but UK buyers are still getting an awfully good discount on the Sennheiser CX 80U. These earbuds offer detailed, balanced, and dynamic sound in an ultra-affordable package. They also have a built-in mic for phone calls and various ear tips to help you find your perfect fit. At the moment, the White and Sakura (pink) colorways have the lowest price, but there's a sale on the classic Black variant too.

When it comes to value for money, the Sennheiser CX 80U were already the best wired earbuds around. Now, they're a no-brainer.

This largely comes down to their sound. Bass sounds surprisingly textured, and hits with authority while retaining control and speed. Mids are clear and keep vocal performances sounding sensational. And treble sounds often sound as if they're defined in a unique pocket, with excellent clarity and precision. Pair that with an impressive handling of dynamics, solid instrument separation, and lossless playback, and you're onto a winner.

In fact, I recently compared the CX 80U against far pricier wired earbuds from Activo and Beyerdynamic, and to say they held their own is an understatement...

As well as their spectacular sound, the CX 80U offer genuinely good passive noise isolation. You'll need to select the right ear tips — which is medium for me — but when you do, you'll be able to block out external noise to decent effect. Of course, this isn't the silence-inducing noise cancelling that the best wireless earbuds deliver, but it's still pretty striking.

On top of that you get a relatively clear mic, a control button for taking calls or controlling media playback, and impressive overall build quality — I really do think the CX 80U look more premium than their price suggests.

At 50% off in the US and almost 30% off in the UK, the Sennheiser CX 80U aren't just a great-value pair of wired earbuds. They're the best bang-for-your-buck buds on the market. So, don't miss your chance to snap these up!

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK