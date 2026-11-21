Today's Ireland vs South Africa live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship is a must-win game from the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, for two sides seeking a spot in the final. Andy Farrell's hosts are seeking three home wins in a row, while the Springboks must do without banned head coach Rassie Erasmus after last weekend's defeat.

Ireland ran out comfortable 43-15 victors over Fiji last weekend, the bonus point crucial to keeping pace with France and England at the top of the Northern Hemisphere section. Level with England, Farrell's side trail the French by a point, while their limited points difference means they realistically need both sides to slip up if they're to make the final instead of one of the placing matches next week. Ireland crisis at number eight – Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and recent debutant James McNabney are all out – means captain Dan Sheehan will play in the back row for the first time. Sheehan has been the hooker for his 42 previous caps. Sam Prendergast is clear to play after cleared of a hip-drop tackle against Fiji.

Thanks to Wales stunning upset of New Zealand, South Africa's 21-19 defeat by France wasn't quite as catastrophic as it could have been. The Springboks must better the All Blacks' result against England, meaning a bonus-point could be enough by dint of their superior points difference. They'll have to do so without Erasmus, though, after the coach's after his "match-fixing" and "manipulation" allegations toward matchday officials in Paris. Erasmus pulled a lineup switcheroo to his front row a week ago, and it remains to be seen if he does so again. Record appearance holder Eben Etzebeth returns to the second row, as the Boks seek back-to-back wins in Dublin after ending a 13-year drought 12 months ago.

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Ireland vs South Africa on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Watch Ireland vs South Africa for FREE

Ireland vs South Africa – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Ireland vs South Africa live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITV1 and ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Ireland vs South Africa stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the rugby.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in the US

Ireland vs South Africa and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Ireland vs South Africa? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs South Africa for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Ireland vs South Africa is on ITV1 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

ITVX is a free service, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch its live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in Ireland

Virgin Media 1 is showing Ireland vs South Africa, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in Australia

In Australia, Ireland vs South Africa will be on Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which is currently discounted from $9.99 to $4.99 for your first two months.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Ireland vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Ireland vs South Africa.

Missing the Ireland vs South Africa game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

What is the Ireland vs South Africa start time? The scheduled Ireland vs South Africa kick-off time on Saturday, November 21 is 4.40pm GMT local time in Dublin, Ireland. That's 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT in the US.

Can I watch Ireland vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.