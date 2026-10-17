How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for 2026 Bledisloe Cup game

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The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streams provide the Wallabies with an immediate chance to restore some pride after last week's 50-19 humbling by the All Blacks ensured they have already retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th year in a row. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host as Les Kiss looks to put a first defeat of his reign behind him.

Despite the wide scoreline, the Aussies only trailed by three points at half-time last week as Harry Wilson's late first-half try was just reward for the number eight's huge defensive effort. It was after the interval that the floodgates opened as the Wallabies huge early efforts meant they had nothing left. The problems are mounting, though, with Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson and Len Ikitau all injured. Declan Meredith will start at fly half, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii moves back into the center. Former All Black Aidan Ross starts in the front row.

The Bledisloe Cup safely won for another year and their Eden Park dominance maintained, the All Blacks want the whitewash. The Kiwis were back to their ruthless best in the second half last week, nixing an Aussie fight back to reel off five tries after the break. The trio of Barrett brothers Beauden, Jordie and Scott all start again, with Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie the half-back pairing. Leroy Carter, Anton Segner and Asafo Aumua will miss out through injury.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks for free in the second Test of the 2026 Bledisloe Cup at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

Watch Wallabies vs All Blacks for free?

There are several ways to watch Australia vs New Zealand for free.

Fans in the US can stream the game at no cost on Rugbypass TV and World Rugby's YouTube channel.

The Wallabies vs All Blacks game is also being shown live on the free-to-air 9Now streaming platform in Australia. All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Meanwhile, viewers in New Zealand can watch the Bledisloe Cup Test on free-to-air ThreeNow on tape delay later on Saturday evening.

Not in the US, Australia or New Zealand? You need a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services, allowing you to watch Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere in the world. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch the 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand live and for free on Rugbypass TV and World Rugby's YouTube channel.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your Wallabies vs All Blacks stream.

How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

You can also watch the Bledisloe Cup via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels, which will also show the return fixture next weekend.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, NordVPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test is live on free-to-air 9Now in Australia, as detailed above.

Meanwhile, Stan Sport will also have live coverage of Wallabies vs All Blacks.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month, and gives you access to a range of international rugby, plus Premier League and Champions League football.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Sky Sport NZ, with coverage on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

As detailed above, free-to-air platform ThreeNow is also showing Australia vs New Zealand on tape delay.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

The Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test is being shown live on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use NordVPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Wallabies vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Viewers in Canada can watch the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Premier Sports .

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, but you can also get a six-month pass for CA$79.99 or pay CA$139.99/year for the annual subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, you can access your accounts from anywhere with NordVPN.

Team News

Australia XV: ‌15-Tom Wright, 14-Max ​Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, ​12-Isaac Henry, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Declan Meredith, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Josh Nasser, 1-Aidan Ross.

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Massimo De Lutiis, 19-Josh Canham, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, ​11-Josh Moorby, 10-Damian ‌McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, ​8-Wallace Sititi, ​7-Peter Lakai, 6-Tupou Vaa’i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor (captain), 1-George Bower.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Shannon Frizell, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Rieko Ioane.

What is the Wallabies vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled Australia vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, October 17 is 4pm AEDT local time in Sydney, Australia, which is 6pm NZDT / 7am SAST / 6am BST / 1am ET. That's 10pm PT on Friday, October 16.

What is the Bledisloe Cup head-to-head? New Zealand have been by far the dominant team in the Bledisloe Cup, winning 51 series to Australia's 12, with one drawn. The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003. The two sides have met 182 times, with New Zealand winning 129 games and Australia 45. Eight matches have been drawn.

Can I watch Wallabies All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Sky Sports has a dedicated app.