Princess Catherine is opening up about her experience with cancer and the long road to recovery in a deeply personal new BBC documentary, Heal. The Princess of Wales reflects on how her diagnosis changed her, both physically and emotionally, and why healing is about much more than simply finishing treatment.

The 30-minute film features Catherine sharing her private thoughts on illness and recovery, alongside footage of her taking on the Three Peaks Challenge earlier this year. It also explores the importance of family, support and finding beauty beyond difficult experiences, with appearances from Prince William and her brother James Middleton.

Catherine, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025, describes healing as a journey. Introduced by Kirsty Young, the documentary promises to offer her most personal account yet of how cancer has shaped her outlook on life.

Read on to find out how to watch Heal online for free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Heal in the UK for free

How to watch Heal from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Heal but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have TWO huge Black Friday deals on our two best-rated VPN apps...

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How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Heal is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: Both Surfshark and NordVPN are the best options.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

You can watch Heal on BBC iPlayer on the following devices (mobile, desktop, tablet), apps and websites:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

How to watch Heal around the world

Good news! Heal will also air internationally, in the US, Canada, and Australia.

In the US, Heal will air on NBCUniveral on November 30, before arriving on Peacock for streaming on December 1.

Down Under, it will air on Channel 9 and stream on 9Now on December 1, with both options available for free.

In Canada, the documentary will air on CTV and Noovo on December 7, before becoming available to stream on Crave the following day.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can always use a good VPN to unblock UK websites and watch Heal as you would at home, where terms permit.

What has Princess Catherine said about her cancer experience? "Cancer does change you. It changes your body, it changes you physically – but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you." She also says, "Healing is a journey" and "It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone."

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