WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live streams will see the next brutal chapter of a rivalry between The Bloodline and The 946 that has been rumbling along since the summer.

Roman Reigns may be the World Heavyweight Championship in his own right, but on Saturday he'll team up with stablemates Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, to try and show the world that they remain the big dogs in the WWE yard. Trying to take them down are the Royce Keys-led 946 faction, with Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana seeking to prove that they have what it takes to end The Bloodline – and, taking place inside the classic WarGames cage, it feels like exactly the right environment for these streetfighters to do some damage.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan is putting her Women's World Championship on the line against legendary five-time champ Becky Lynch, while 10 other superstars from the women's roster – including fan favorites Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss – will participate in the other WarGames match of the night. Plus, for the traditionalists, there'll be a classic Survivor Series team elimination match, with Cody Rhodes' Team USA up against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico.

And, 30 years after the People's Champion made his debut at this very PPV, the Rock will be in the building.

Here's where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live streams online from anywhere. Scroll down for the full WWE Survivor Series: WarGames card.

Can I watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for free? Yes! You can stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames free-of-charge in the US via a free trial to OTT streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV or DirecTV. Each platform carries ESPN Unlimited, which is streaming Survivor Series: WarGames in the States. Those outside of the US on vacation can access their free trial with a VPN – further details below.

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How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is being shown on ESPN Unlimited.

A subscription costs $31.99 per month or $319.99 per year, and includes coverage of all WWE Premium Live Events, NFL, NHL, NBA, soccer from Spain ESPN Originals, 30 for 30s and more.

You can also access ESPN Unlimited via a cord-cutting platform, such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV or DirecTV. Each service provides a free trial for new users.

Outside the US for Survivor Series: WarGames? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live streams in the Rest of the World

Netflix is showing WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 outside the US, including in Canada, the UK and Australia. Find the full list of countries here.

A subscription to Netflix starts at CA$7.99 / £7.99 / AU$9.99 per month. There's a huge collection of past WWE shows to stream on the service.

Use NordVPN to watch Netflix wherever you are in the world if you find your WWE access blocked.

What is the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 card? Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana (The 946) vs Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa (The Bloodline) – 10-man tag team match Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans & Seth Rollins (Team USA) vs Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & El Grande Americano (Team Mexico) – 10-man tag team match Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley & Bayley vs Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill & Michin – 10-woman tag team match Liv Morgan (c) vs Becky Lynch – Singles match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

What is the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 start time? The scheduled WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 start time on Saturday, November 28 is 3pm PT / 6pm ET in the US and 11pm GMT in the UK. That's 10am AEDT on Sunday, November 29 in Australia.

Can I watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN Unlimited in the US and Netflix everywhere else. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 moments on WWE's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@WWE), Instagram (@wwe), Facebook (WWE) TikTok (wwe) and YouTube (@WWE).