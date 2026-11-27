Like cycling crossed with Mario Kart, Cyclocross is gloriously unpredictable, as in-thrall to the wildly disparate off-road circuit characteristics, weather and ground conditions as the immense skill of the riders themselves. Mathieu van der Poel and Lucinda Brand enter the 2026/27 UCI Cyclocross World Cup as reigning champions, but the title tends to change hands most years.

TL;DR The 2027/27 UCI Cyclocross World Cup runs from Fri, Nov 27 to Sun, Jan 24 (schedule below) Watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 free on YouTube (NZ)

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Van der Poel, who also won out eight years ago, had to respond to Thibau Nys' fast start a year ago, but managed to string four victories together not just once but twice, in order to pip the Belgian and his compatriot Niels Vandeputte to glory. Big things are expected from youngster Tibor del Grosso for the new campaign.

Brand, meanwhile, became the first rider since herself three years previously to successfully defend her crown, which she did by comfortably seeing off the challenges of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Amandine Fouquenet. There are hopes that Italian national champion Sara Casasola will give the veteran Dutch rider more of a run for her money this time.

With races taking place on mud, sand, grass and gravel, in torrential rain, snowstorms and – with a bit of luck – blazing sunshine, it's not the fastest, the most powerful or the most technical riders who win out over the 12 rounds of the Cyclocross World Cup, but the most adaptable and, indeed the most daring.

Here's how to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and reigning champions below.

Can you watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Free UCI Cyclocross World Cup coverage is available via the UCI YouTube channel in places where the competition hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner, such as New Zealand.

Free coverage is also available via VRT and RTBF Auvio (Belgium), Play RSI, Play RTS and Play SRF (Switzerland), and RaiPlay (Italy).

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can stream UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 races live on FloBikes.

A subscription costs $155.88/year or $39.99/month.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices usually start at £25.99/month, but for a limited time you can get a year-long subscription for £15.49/month.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport holds the rights to UCI events in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$29.99/month which includes a base Stan plan alongside the Stan Sport add-on.

Visiting Australia from New Zealand? Use NordVPN to tune in for free.

How to watch UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, FloBikes is showing UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 races.

A subscription costs CA$49.99/month or CA$215.88/year.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 Q&A

UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2026/27 schedule 2026

Click to see more ▼ (All times GMT) Friday, November 27 | Ostrava

5.15pm – Women’s elite

6.45pm – Men’s elite Sunday, November 29 | Tábor

7.50am – Men's junior

8.55am – Women's junior

10.20am – Men's U23

12pm – Women's elite

1.30pm – Men's elite Sunday, December 13 | Glasgow

11am – Men's & Women's junior (not World Cup)

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Saturday, December 19 | Antwerp

9am – Men's junior (not World Cup)

11am – Women's junior (not World Cup)

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Sunday, December 20 | Koksijde

8.30am – Men's junior

9.35am – Women's junior

11am – Men's U23

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Saturday, December 26 | Gavere

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Sunday, December 27 | Namur

8.30am – Boys' & Girls' U17 debutants (not World Cup)

9.30am – Boys' U17 2nd year (not World Cup)

11am – Men's junior

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Tuesday, December 29 | Besançon

8.30am – Men's junior

9.35am – Women's junior

11am – Men's U23

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Sunday, January 3 | Zonhoven

9am – Men's junior (not World Cup)

11am – Women's junior (not World Cup)

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Sunday, January 17 | Benidorm

8.30am – Men's junior

9.35am – Women's junior

11am – Men's U23

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Saturday, January 23 | Hamme

9.30am – Boys' U17 (not World Cup)

9.31am – Girls' U17 (not World Cup)

11am – Men's junior (not World Cup)

11.01am – Women's junior (not World Cup)

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite Sunday, January 24 | Hoogerheide

8.30am – Men's junior

9.35am – Women's junior

11am – Men's U23

12.40pm – Women's elite

2.10pm – Men's elite

Who are the reigning UCI Cyclocross World Cup champions? Cyclocross World Cup reigning champions Men's champions Mathieu van der Poel – Elite

David Haverdings – U23

Patrik Pezzo Rosola – Junior Women's champions Lucinda Brand – Elite

Leonie Bentveld – U23

Lise Revol – Junior