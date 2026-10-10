Watch Il Lombardia 2026 free on SBS on Demand (Australia)

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Il Lombardia: Sat, Oct 10 at 4.55am ET / 9.55am BST / 7.55pm AEDT

The fifth and final Monument of the year promises fireworks. Why? Because the great Tadej Pogacar, winner of a record five straight editions of Il Lombardia dating back to 2021, is still sidelined through injury. The riders know they might not get another chance like this for a good few years yet.

Remco Evenepoel was the runner-up to Pogacar at each of the past two editions of the Tour of Lombardy. He has warmed-up for this by winning the ITT at the Road World Championships before pipping Giulio Ciccone to the line in the Road Race at the European Championships on Sunday.

Brandon McNulty will wear the rainbow jersey heading into this one after his stunning win in Montreal two weeks ago. Tom Pidcock, Giulio Ciccone, Matteo Jorgenson are expected to challenge, while Paul Seixas is desperate to bounce back after cramp derailed his Road World Championships ride.

The 120th edition of the Race of the Falling Leaves clocks in at 239km, incorporating nine climbs and 4,600m of elevation gain on its route northwestwards from Bergamo to Como. It's in the final 30km, however, when the race really comes to life. The route ends with two ascents of the San Fermo della Battaglia (2.7km at 7.2%) either side of the Civiglio (4.2km at 9.7%), a section that will make or break the riders.

Here's how to watch Il Lombardia 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the route and recent winners below.

Can you watch Il Lombardia 2026 for free?

Yes. Il Lombardia 2026 is being shown on free-to-air SBS in Australia, with live streaming available through SBS on Demand.

Free Il Lombardia coverage is also available in Italy via RaiPlay, and in Belgium courtesy of VRT and RTBF.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the Tour of Lombardy for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams

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How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch Il Lombardia 2026 on HBO Max.

A subscription to HBO Max costs from $10.99 a month for the Basic package, but you'll need at least the Standard tier at $18.49 to watch live cycling.

If you're out of the US but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Il Lombardia 2026 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports 3.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Visiting the UK from Australia? NordVPN can help you access your free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in Australia

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Free-to-air SBS is showing Il Lombardia 2026 in Australia, with live streaming available via SBS on Demand.

Just create an account, using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 in Canada

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In Canada, FloBikes is showing the 2026 Il Lombardia.

A subscription costs CA$49.99/month or CA$216/year.

Visiting Canada from Australia? Use NordVPN to watch free-to-air Tour of Lombardy coverage.

Il Lombardia 2026 Q&A

Il Lombardia 2026 route

(Image credit: Il Lombardia)

What is the Il Lombardia 2026 start time? The scheduled Il Lombardia start time on Saturday, October 10 is 10.55am CEST local time in Bergamo, which is 1.55am PT / 4.55am ET / 9.55am BST / 7.55pm AEDT.

Who are the recent Il Lombardia winners? Il Lombardia champions 2025 – Tadej Pogacar

2024 – Tadej Pogacar

2023 – Tadej Pogacar

2022 – Tadej Pogacar

2021 – Tadej Pogacar

2020 – Jakob Fuglsang

2019 – Bauke Mollema

2018 – Thibaut Pinot

2017 – Vincenzo Nibali

2016 – Esteban Chaves