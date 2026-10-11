How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026: FREE live streams, TV channels, start time

Watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams as reigning champions Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa return to Illinois to defend their respective men's and women's titles. The 48th edition of the race is packed with storylines, as more than 55,000 runners take to the streets of the Windy City.

Since winning in Chicago last year, Kiplimo has become the third-fastest marathoner in history – although the achievement was overshadowed by the fact that the only two men to run quicker did it in the same race, at April's London Marathon. The Ugandan crossed the line in 2:00.28 in the English capital, so today could be the day he breaks the two-hour mark and challenges Sabastian Sawe's world record of 1:59.30.

Kiplimo should be pushed all the way by Kenya's Amos Kipruto and Ethiopian duo Milkesa Mengesha and Tadese Takele Bikila. Further back, Americans Charles Hicks and Clayton Young may not be in contention to win, but they will both have their eyes on Conner Mantz’s American record, which stands at 2:04.43.

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Feysa will do battle with Kenyan star Brigid Kosgei, a two-time winner in Chicago who last ran here in 2019, when she set the then-world record. Kosgei's Kenyan counterpart Sharon Lokedi is another one to watch as she makes her debut on this course, having won the Boston Marathon in each of the past two years and claimed victory in New York in 2022.

The course is famous for producing fast times, with seven world records set across the men's and women's races over the years, and this year should be no different. More than a million people are expected to line the streets as the runners start and finish in Grant Park, with just the 26.2 miles in between.

Here's how to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 from anywhere in the world, including for FREE.

Can you watch Chicago Marathon 2026 for free?

Yes! NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago (for Spanish-language coverage) are streaming the Chicago Marathon for FREE.

Just visit the NBC Chicago website and app in the US and away you go.

Outside the US? You can use a VPN to watch the Chicago Marathon 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams

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How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams in the US

As detailed above, only viewers in Chicago can watch the Chicago Marathon 2026 live and FREE on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago. Streaming is available through their apps and websites.

US viewers can also watch the action on Peacock, which costs $12.99/month to stream live sport.

You can also access Peacock as a member benefit by signing up to a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1.

Outside of the US? Use Nord VPN to access your free Chicago Marathon 2026 live stream.

How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams in the UK

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The Chicago Marathon 2026 is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

To access TNT Sports you'll either need to add it to your TV package or take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max, which launched in the UK on March 26. The best-value streaming package is £25.99/month on a 12-month term. Discovery+ subscriptions have automatically been ported over.

You'll also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football, plus Tour de France cycling, rugby, wrestling, UFC and MotoGP.

Outside of the UK right now? Use Nord VPN to access your free Chicago Marathon 2026 live stream.

How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Chicago Marathon 2026 is being shown on FloTrack.

A subscription will set you back US$150 per year or US$29.99 per month. It's billed in US dollars.

If you're already a subscriber but you're outside Canada right now, download a VPN to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 as if you were back at home.

How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams in Australia

FloTrack is showing Chicago Marathon 2026 in Australia.

A subscription will set you back US$150 per year or US$29.99 per month. It's billed in US dollars.

Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to tap into your usual race coverage from anywhere if you're away from home.

What are the Chicago Marathon 2026 start times? Chicago Marathon 2026 start times (All times ET / BST) Sunday, October 11 8.20am / 1.20pm — Marathon Wheelchair start (men) 8.21am / 1.21pm — Marathon Wheelchair start (women) 8.23am / 1.23pm — Marathon Handcycle start 8.30am / 1.30pm — Men’s and Women’s Races and Wave 1 start

Can I watch Chicago Marathon 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Chicago Marathon, for example Peacock in the US.