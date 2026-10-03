How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026: Live streams & TV channels for Warrington vs Wakefield

Watch Super League Grand Final 2026 on Sky Sports (UK)

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Warrington vs Wakefield kick-off: Sat, Oct 3 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST

A new name is guaranteed to be etched onto the Super League Trophy on Saturday, as four time runners-up Warrington take on first-time Grand Finalists Wakefield at Old Trafford. It's safe to assume that the Wolves won't be expecting a great deal of neutral backing.

It's not just that Trinity are major underdogs – they were a Championship side until last year – it's the respective routes each side took to the Super League Grand Final.

Warrington's semi-final clash with the injury-depleted Rhinos was shaping up to be a classic before Wolves captain George Williams hit the deck under the slightest contact. It was the sort of chicanery that needs to be stamped out of football, not adopted by rugby, and it decided the game, 18-year-old Ewan Irwin slotting home the resulting penalty.

As if Wakefield dashing Wigan's treble hopes wasn't enough of a shock, they did it in jaw-dropping fashion. Daryl Powell carried the look of a condemned man when Jazz Tevaga was sin-binned early and the Warriors raced into the lead, but what followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

In Wigan's own backyard, Trinity reeled off five straight tries and 33 unanswered points, Tom Johnstone's superb double and Jack Sinfield's effort being the picks of the bunch. It's worth reiterating that Wigan had gone into the match on a 16-game winning run.

The involvement of Powell adds another layer of fun to proceedings, Wakefield's coach having endured a brief and unhappy spell with Warrington. The result that sealed his fate? A defeat by Wakefield.

Read on as we explain how to watch Warrington vs Wakefield in the 2026 Super League Grand Final.

How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026 live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch Super League Grand Final 2026 on dedicated streaming platform SuperLeague+. It's a £7.99 (~ $9.40) PPV.

Alternatively, Warrington vs Wakefield will be shown on tape-delay on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox One. The game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, but will air in full at 7pm ET / 4pm PT instead.

Fox One starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Fox Soccer Plus is carried by several OTT streaming platforms, such as YouTube TV and Fubo, each of which offers new customers a free trial.

Sling TV's $19.99/month Select and $45.99/month Blue plans also include access to the Fox One app.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 Super League Grand Final is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £24/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The Warrington vs Wakefield clash is also available through SuperLeague+ as a £7.99 PPV.

Alternatively, the free-to-air BBC Red Button will air a one-hour highlights show at 11pm BST, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer. The highlights show will air again at 1.45pm BST on Sunday on BBC Two.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here.

Away from home? Unlock your Super League Grand Final stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, Super League Grand Final 2026 is being shown on Fox League 502 via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, you can opt to get your first month for AU$1 instead.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Super League Grand Final 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The 2026 Super League Grand Final is available to watch on Sportsnet in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the Sportsnet+ streaming service starts at CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year to access what goes out on Sportsnet channels.

The Warrington vs Wakefield game is also available to stream live on SuperLeague+ for a £7.99 (~CA$15) PPV fee.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Can you watch Super League Grand Final 2026 for free? Unfortunately, the 2026 Super League Grand Final is locked behind a paywall. However, extended highlights will be available on free-to-air BBC iPlayer from 11pm BST on the day.

What is the Super League Grand Final 2026 start time? The scheduled Super League Grand Final kick-off time on Saturday, October 3 is 6pm BST local time in Manchester, which is 10am PT / 1pm ET. That's 4am AEDT on Sunday, October 4 in Australia.

What is the Warrington vs Wakefield head-to-head? The Wolves and Trinity have faced off on 163 previous occasions. Warrington won 88 of those games, and Wakefield 72. Three finished all-square. This season, the head-to-head stands at 1-1.

Can I watch Super League Grand Final 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Super League on the official social media channels on Instagram (@SuperLeague), YouTube (@SLhighlights) and Facebook (@RLSuperLeague).