Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance promises a fresh expedition into the skies, with players summoned there by the resurgence of ancient dragons and the promise of upgraded weaponry. At Tokyo Game Show 2026, I went hands-on with this upcoming expansion, getting up close and personal with the downloadable content's (DLC) interconnected aerial archipelagoes and battling against two brutal monsters with the use of the brand-new Boost Bracer.

The demo opens in a camp, with the reliable Alma serving up two important quests: Hunt the Alpha Araketa, a level 2 monster, and Slay the Teostra, a level 5 monster. Before jumping straight into the hunt, though, it only felt right to check things out at home first. The camp itself is a visual marvel in keeping with the high standards set by the base game — something here about how it looked; check demo vids online.

The demo is keen to focus on gameplay, though, and understandably offers little in the way of non-player character (NPC) chatter. Still, I was pleased to find a small jump across a ravine hides a barrel-rolling side game that, while unnecessary, was a fun side activity nonetheless. But I digress; it was finally time to break some monster parts.

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Falling with style

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first expedition dropped me on a jagged island floating high above any visible Earth, where I was set to track the Araketa. The design of the space lands somewhere between James Cameron’s Pandora and the ruins of a medieval coastal castle. Rocky structures hang in the air above my eyeline, with aggressive tree roots tunnelling through them and disrupting their typical form.

As I came upon an unnervingly empty open area, I spied what looked like petrified dragon wings and tails buried in the white rubble, the blistering blue sky illuminating the stone and casting a dusty screen — so much so that I could almost feel my throat dry up as I stepped through the chalky stone.

Eventually, I spotted the Alpha, but it wasn’t alone. Typical of head honchos, the beast had two underlings, identical in species but much smaller in size.

(Image credit: Capcom)

New to Monster Hunter, the Araketa is a wyvern with a smooth, stone-like exterior painted with what looks like a turquoise-and-yellow platter pattern. Unlike a typical dragon-faced beast, the Araketa features a bulbous, boulder-like head, two wings with sharp claws at the back, and a long, winding tail. While beautiful, the most important note is that all three of these extremities are used in combat.

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As I entered the battlefield and alerted the trio to my presence, the Alpha let out an ear-splitting screech before taking battle formation. As one of the underlings jumped up into the air, the Alpha and the second monster flew towards me at a startling pace. In no time, their attacks began, the younger creature attempting to headbutt me with its hammerhead, while the Alpha flanked me from behind.

Diving side to side, the Alpha then took its turn, digging its claw into the earth and performing a spin attack that knocked me off balance. As I regained my footing, the third skybound monster, which had been suspiciously absent, used its momentum to swoop down and take a swipe, too. It was overwhelming, but exhilarating.

(Image credit: Capcom)

My weapon of choice for this battle was the Insect Glaive, which proved useful for platforming around their bombardment. Thankfully, as I started to feel overwhelmed, I remembered I had a new tool to flex: Boost Driver attacks.

Another new addition to Monster Hunter Wilds is that players now wear a Boost Bracer, which enables weapon-specific special attack types. At the bottom of your screen, you’ll see a gauge with three charge slots. As you attack the monster, these slots will illuminate light blue, indicating you have charge. When in position, you can press R1, circle, and triangle in tandem to unleash a visually striking brutal attack.

For the glaive, this saw my character throwing his body into a series of explosive shifting sweeps. Beyond the spectacle and boosted damage, the upgraded moves did well to reset momentum, and I was particularly pleased to see I didn’t need any specific resources to harness its power.

As the battle drew to a close, I had just enough time to look around and take in the ambient wildlife of the new biome, spotting all kinds of creatures from rocky-backed alligators to fluffy, chicken-like birds.

Among the structures, I also got to experience the new wind mechanics mentioned in the marketing material and made use of my Seikret to dive across them, which was fun if not a little rigid — perhaps I’ll have more control in the full release.

The belly of the beast

(Image credit: Capcom)

The second quest sent me to a wholly oppositional location. Instead of blue skies and white rock, I was met with sludge and volcanic ash plumes rising from various organic chimneys dotted across the horizon. This area was composed of tones of grey, occasionally disrupted by orange or red illuminations.

The castle ruins had also been swapped out for what looked like giant pots, akin to Elden Ring's Iron Fist Alexander if he fell into some wet tarmac. Unlike the ambient wildlife of the first area, there was little more than Sisyphian dung beetles here, continuously rolling a solitary ball up a hill.

Descending to the bowels of the cave system, I spotted my prey, slumbering amongst fire and brimstone. Unlike the Araketa, the Teostra isn’t new to the franchise, with the elder dragon appearing in Monster Hunter World and long before that in Monster Hunter 2. However, it is the beast's first appearance in a long time, and he’s packing some serious heat this time around.

Before I could begin my barrage, a pop-up on screen alerted me to an unskippable step — if I didn’t drink a cool drink, I would lose health during the fight, presumably from boiling alive in my own skin. I’m happy to report that ignoring this message was a silly mistake, and it wasn’t long before I fainted and was forced to make the descent again.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Salve applied; I dove headfirst into what already appeared to be a complicated fight. Double my height, the Teostra’s feline form was blazing, its attacks involving a mixture of fizzing fire bombs and cat-like swipes. When used in tandem, it became steadily overwhelming, and I was pleased I had my attention-stealing Palico to draw away some of the heat, both literally and metaphorically.

To keep from burning alive, I leapt in and out of its proximity, buckling its back legs and taking huge swaths of damage — safe to say, in the twenty minutes I had to win, I was not successful. Thankfully for the sake of my pride, as I returned to the camp a loser, I noticed the player next to me was struggling against the Teostra as well; even with a different weapon and impressive dexterity, they failed to kill the beast in the time allotted.

It’s clear Monster Hunter: Wilds Ascendance intends to escalate the hunting in the base game, enabling players to wield powerful tools in environments designed to genuinely test their preparation and survival skills. As someone who dropped off the base game after hitting credits, this expansion provides more than enough reason to kit back up and head into its refreshed, uncompromising world.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance is releasing in 2027.