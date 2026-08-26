I played an hour of the new Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen expansion and walked away impressed by its gameplay loop and improved performance (on PlayStation 5), and instantly saw what Capcom is aiming for.

In Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, players must journey through Norgan, an abandoned region in the north, and join forces with a mysterious new character to uncover the secrets of an undying Fallen Dragon.

In that process, you must find and appraise gear, skills, and weapons known as 'spoils' or 'relics' obtained through exploration and by defeating new, formidable foes to stand a chance in the unforgiving region.

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If this sounds a lot like the mechanics of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, you're on to something because the appraisal system is effectively identical to Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen's purification of cursed items, which provided some of the most powerful gear available in the game.

That same concept is applied in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen's Norgan region, but with a bigger explorable map instead of a dungeon-only layout and presumably even more spoils to be found.

Better than its predecessor?

It's only natural to compare Capcom's two Dragon's Dogma expansions, considering the similarities. However, after my time with its latest offering, it's hard (and frankly too soon) to conclude which holds the best experience.

Fortunately, some of the pain points from the base game experience in Dragon's Dogma 2 have been addressed, as the major patch (arriving at the end of August) was included in the hour preview I played.

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Finally, there's enough time to explore and loot areas without being bombarded by enemies every minute — enemy encounters are still frequent, but during my journey to the first major boss, it felt good not to have hordes of goblins constantly spoiling the fun.

Performance is also significantly improved on the PS5. Bear in mind, I didn't have access to any frame rate overlay and couldn't visit the base game's regions (and I originally played the base game on PC), but it definitely felt like a constant 60fps, even in the most intense battles.

I didn't have plenty of time to explore many of Norgan's points of interest, but from acquiring a pet dire wolf, stumbling upon a frost-breathing giant, and finding level 3 skill spoils for the new Trickster and Magick Archer vocations, it's clear that Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is the bigger expansion.

For example, Magick Archer now has an enhanced version of Arctic Bolt that becomes available by appraising one of the skill spoils, known as Glacial Bolt. This works wonders against bosses, with increased damage and the ability to freeze them in place for pawns to rally and attack.

Harpies are also heavily present in Norgan, but with new designs and attack patterns, notably a more aggressive attempt to grab the player or their pawns. Some of the enemies I spotted in the preview were essentially reskins of those from the base game, but like the harpies, new maneuvers and attacks set them apart.

Fighting the Fallen Dragon was a surprise too, an epic main boss encounter that I wish didn't end so soon — especially with one surprising moment I didn't see coming (which I won't spoil), but left me wanting more and curious to see just how many formidable foes await the Arisen in the full experience.

It's worth noting that there are also twelve new dungeon challenges to be found across the base game in addition to Norgan's content. Again, I didn't get to see them, but if the caves and smaller explorable areas I found in Norgan are anything to go by, with lootable chests and some new foes to fight, there'll be a lot to look forward to in those dungeons.

While I did have fun exploring Norgan, I'm cautiously optimistic about what the full experience has to offer. Bitterblack Isle's dungeon may have offered little in terms of exploration in a smaller map, but the sole focus on combat allowed vocations (or, in other words, classes) to work best in closed spaces in the first Dark Arisen, particularly Magick Archer and its Ricochet Hunter skill.

My main concern is that neither Norgan nor the additional twelve dungeon challenges will double down on those indoor and closed-space environments from Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and the new enemy and boss types may not be diverse enough to keep combat encounters entertaining.

Nonetheless, I'm very much looking forward to getting my hands on the full expansion, especially since Capcom is seemingly fixated on delivering a vastly improved version of Dragon's Dogma 2 with the highly anticipated pre-expansion patch.

We won't have to wait long, as the expansion is set for launch on October 9, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

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