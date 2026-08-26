HP and Huawei sign license-sharing agreement on Wi-Fi tech - but won't reveal what they're working on

HP and Huawei enter patent-sharing deal, with Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 patents central to the deal

Huawei is still under the microscope by the US Department of Commerce

The companies have had a previous run-in about Wi-Fi patents

Huawei has confirmed a multi-year global patent cross-licensing agreement with HP in relation to its Wi-Fi technology, ultimately granting the latter permission to use certain Huawei Wi-Fi patents. In return, Huawei will also receive rights to some of HP's patents.

Central to the agreement is Huawei's Wi-Fi portfolio, including Wi-Fi 7 technology, however neither company has actually disclosed the exact patents that are covered. Further details, like the financial terms or the deal's duration, are also under wraps.

The deal is of great geopolitical significance, with California-based HP striking up a deal with Shenzhen-based Huawei – a Chinese company that remains on the US Department of Commerce's Entity List.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

HP and Huawei deal

Although US restrictions have severely restricted Huawei's ability to buy American chips, software and other technology, and other international restrictions including in the UK have sought to remove Huawei hardware from critical national infrastructure, this new deal is proof that the company still has major influence outside of China.

Importantly, an HP spokesperson (via Reuters) stressed that this is merely a patent licensing agreement: "It is not new, and does not represent a broader strategic or commercial relationship, partnership, or collaboration with Huawei." The company noted that such licences are normal because manufacturers need access to patented technology for certain standards, like Wi-Fi.

"This milestone agreement not only reflects the companies’ cooperation in the field of intellectual property licensing but also recognizes Huawei's innovation capabilities and core technological strength as well as HP’s position as a global leader in computers and peripheral equipment," Huawei wrote.

Ultimately, being on the Entity List doesn't represent an outright ban for American companies to transact with Huawei, but it does place the company under US scrutiny. Neither does it mean that HP has been given special treatment to bypass US restrictions to open this deal.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A work in progress

Interestingly, the deal didn't just come from nowhere. HP and Huawei have been involved in a dispute over Wi-Fi intellectual property for a while. Huawei accused HP's products of implementing its Wi-Fi 6 patents without a relevant licence in August 2025.

Standard-essential patent owners are generally expected to make their patents available under FRAND terms to grant manufacturers access to the technology, but cross-licence deals like this latest one are often seen as the most efficient and cost-effective way to open up the technology.

Rather than both companies paying full royalties to each other, HP gets Huawei rights and Huawei gets HP rights in return. It's unclear if one of the companies has also made a balancing payment.

In other circumstances, Huawei's current rates for consumer products are $0.50 per device for both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7.

For Huawei, it's just another opportunity to turn years of R&D into important revenue. "By the end of 2025, Huawei held a total of 165,000 active patents and had signed over 260 patent licensing and cross-license agreements with many of the world’s largest patent holders," the company shared in a 2026 update.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.