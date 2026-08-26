How can AI help stop the next global disease outbreak before it kills millions?

Across a network of front-line healthcare facilities in Zambia, health workers used a mobile app to be guided by basic clinical prompts and entered symptoms and observations as part of routine primary care encounters.

The syndromic patterns emerging from thousands of consultations indicated a cholera outbreak was on its way, months before confirmed diagnoses appeared.

No new laboratory. No field hospital. No breakthrough treatment. Just real and ordinary information, recognized early enough to matter.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi Social Links Navigation Undersecretary, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

We have seen the same principle at work in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, AI indicated that the influenza season was likely to arrive sooner than usual and highlighted the communities most at risk.

We acted on those insights by launching our vaccination campaign earlier, strengthening preparedness and expanding access for priority groups before cases began to rise.

A powerful reminder

It is a powerful reminder that AI's greatest value lies not in replacing clinicians or public health experts, but in giving them the information they need to make better decisions before a crisis escalates.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The question is no longer whether AI can help detect the next global health threat. In many cases, it already can. The real challenge is whether health systems are prepared to turn those insights into timely action before a local outbreak becomes a global emergency.

The need has never been greater. People are moving into cities faster than ever. Climate change is changing how infectious diseases emerge and spread, and international travel means an outbreak can move across continents in a matter of days. Yet many health systems still operate much as they always have, responding once illness becomes visible rather than monitoring for when the earliest warning signs appear.

By the time a threat appears in confirmed diagnoses or official reports, valuable time has already been lost. AI offers an opportunity to change that—not by replacing doctors, nurses or public health teams, but by helping them recognize patterns that would otherwise go unnoticed. Much of that picture now sits outside hospitals and laboratories.

Millions of people generate health data every day through wearable devices that track heart rate, sleep, activity and other physical signals. One person's data tells an individual story. Combined, they have the potential to help health systems identify risk and intervene earlier.

Health systems

Health systems also produce huge amounts of data through clinical records, laboratory results, environmental monitoring, vector surveillance, and population trends. These sources often sit in separate places and rarely tell the full story. AI can connect them, revealing patterns that would be almost impossible to detect manually.

Those insights allow health systems to prepare services, target prevention efforts and direct resources before an emerging threat becomes a wider public health emergency. This belief—that better information should lead to better decisions—is also what underpins Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi.

When the Future Health Challenge was launched in collaboration with the US-led social enterprise MIT Solve, nearly 400 teams from 68 countries entered. Each explored how AI could strengthen prevention and earlier intervention.

What stood out wasn't one miracle technology, but a shared focus: identifying problems before they become crises.

ThinkMD, the Australian team behind the Zambia example and winner of the Future Health Challenge, equips frontline health workers with AI-enabled clinical decision support, allowing routine patient consultations to contribute to a broader understanding of population health.

VectorCam, a Distinguished Finalist from the USA, applies AI to mosquito surveillance helping public health teams identify changing disease risk before outbreaks take hold.

Huna, a Brazilian health technology company and Distinguished Finalist, uses AI to analyze routine blood tests to identify elevated cancer risk earlier and guide individuals into appropriate screening and care.

These tools tackle different problems but share the same aim: spotting risk where there is still time to act.

So, if the technology is already this capable, what is holding it back?

Complex, cautious, and overstretched

Health systems are complex, cautious, and often overstretched. Data remains fragmented across organizations. Procurement cycles can be slow. Clinical staff have little time to absorb new tools and healthcare rightly demands strong evidence before new algorithms become part of clinical or public health decision-making.

These are not barriers to innovation. They are the conditions for adopting it responsibly.

An alert is only useful if someone knows what it means, trusts the evidence behind it and has a clear pathway to act. Earlier detection achieves little unless it leads to earlier action.

The next phase of AI in healthcare is likely to be defined less by new algorithms and more by stronger systems. That means building the infrastructure that connects information securely across organizations. It means designing AI that fits naturally into clinical workflows rather than adding complexity. It means creating policy frameworks that reward prevention alongside treatment.

Most importantly, it means bringing together clinicians, researchers, innovators and policymakers to solve implementation challenges collectively.

No technology will prevent every future outbreak. Nor should AI ever replace strong public health infrastructure. But earlier, better information can change the course of an emergency. It can influence where testing is deployed, where resources are directed and how quickly interventions begin.

In public health, timing matters.

The ability to detect earlier warning signs is increasingly within reach. The task now is to build health systems that are ready to respond.

AI will never replace human judgement, nor should it. Its real promise lies in strengthening decision-making and helping health systems respond with greater confidence, precision and speed when it matters most.

We've featured the best Electronic Health Records software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit