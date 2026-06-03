US sanctions forced Huawei into a rapid domestic chip innovation shift

Engineers developed hundreds of chips under severe technological constraints

Domestic semiconductor chain expanded through coordinated industry-wide response efforts

When the US Department of Commerce added Huawei to its Entity List on May 16, 2019, few observers anticipated the long-term consequences of that decision.

Huawei’s chairman, Xu Zhijun, has stated that the United States restrictions on the company have unintentionally strengthened China’s semiconductor industry chain.

He made the remarks while reflecting on years of export controls that limited Huawei’s access to advanced chip manufacturing and overseas supply chains.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Sanctions and the shift in semiconductor strategy

According to Xu, those constraints forced both Huawei and the wider Chinese industry to accelerate internal development efforts across multiple technological layers.

Xu explained that Huawei’s dependence on external semiconductor manufacturing had become a critical limitation once trade restrictions intensified.

The company previously relied heavily on overseas foundries for advanced chip production, particularly for high-performance mobile and computing processors.

After sanctions disrupted that access, Huawei was compelled to reorganize its design and manufacturing approach under significantly tighter constraints.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Huawei used available production capabilities rather than waiting for advanced external nodes, and this marked the beginning of broader structural changes.

According to Xu Zhijun, the pressure created by restrictions extended beyond Huawei and influenced the wider semiconductor supply chain.

Regarding chip production, Xu is not elated that Huawei now does this, as they are some years behind, but he appreciates the progress they have made so far.

“If it weren't for the United States forcing our country, our company, and our industry, we wouldn't have been able to do something like this,” said Xu Zhijun

“But I also thank the United States for enabling our country's semiconductor industry chain to truly grow. Now the momentum is very good, and everyone recognizes and supports it."

Xu argued that sustained pressure led to increased investment in domestic design capabilities, manufacturing processes, and supporting technology infrastructure.

The investments paid off, as the company launched the fastest-ever AI chip last year despite tighter restrictions.

This shift reduced reliance on external suppliers while encouraging parallel development across multiple segments of the industry.

Internal response and restructuring efforts

Huawei’s response to the U.S. sanctions was positive, and it prioritized continuity in existing products while expanding long-term chip development strategies internally.

The company also increased efforts to relocate production pathways and redesign hardware systems for compatibility with domestic manufacturing constraints.

During this period, engineers were required to solve complex design challenges under significant technological limitations.

These efforts led to the creation of hundreds of chips adapted for alternative production environments within China.

At some point, Huawei was producing chips to ensure operational survival, but its efforts have extended into broader industrial participation across China.

Designers, manufacturers, and research institutions had to collaborate vigorously to offer solutions because the ban created a huge market in China.

This collaboration contributed to a more integrated domestic semiconductor chain capable of reducing dependency on foreign technology sources.

While acknowledging ongoing limitations in advanced manufacturing, he maintained that progress had been made across multiple stages of production.

Via Weixin (originally in Chinese)

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.