H3C introduces the first enterprise Wi-Fi 8 access point globally

Device prioritizes stability over raw wireless speed improvements

AI systems continuously adjust network behaviour in real time

H3C, widely considered one of Huawei’s strongest competitors in enterprise networking, has introduced what it describes as the first enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 8 access point.

This marks an early step toward next-generation wireless deployment in business environments.

The device is designed for environments such as factories, campuses, and dense office buildings where stable connectivity is often more important than peak speed performance.

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A shift in enterprise wireless design priorities

H3C moves away from traditional speed-focused upgrades toward consistent performance under congestion, interference, and high mobility conditions.

The company argues that emerging AI-driven edge applications require networks that can maintain predictable latency and seamless connectivity.

At the center of the system is a five-band Wi-Fi 8 architecture that combines the new standard with AI-assisted network management.

The company states that this combination enables continuous adjustment of wireless parameters based on real-time environmental feedback.

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This includes interference detection, traffic balancing, and dynamic spectrum coordination across multiple access points operating within the same area.

H3C claims that its coordinated spatial reuse system and dynamic spectrum scheduling improve spectral efficiency by about 30%.

These gains are achieved through rapid coordination between access points, allowing them to reduce channel conflicts in dense deployment scenarios.

The company also reports that performance in weak signal zones improves significantly, with throughput increases exceeding 25% in challenging areas.

For latency, its design reduces latency by around 25% while prioritizing critical traffic through structured resource allocation mechanisms.

This prevents network congestion from disrupting high-priority operations such as industrial automation systems, remote medical tools, and immersive communication platforms.

Roaming efficiency is another key focus, particularly for environments where devices move frequently between access points.

The system aims to reduce packet loss during handovers and maintain stable connections for mobile users, such as warehouse robots and inspection systems.

According to H3C, these improvements contribute to smoother transitions and fewer interruptions during movement across large facilities.

The access point also integrates an AI-based operational system that automates network monitoring and adjustment tasks.

It analyses spectrum conditions, detects irregularities, and modifies configuration settings without requiring constant manual input.

H3C describes this as a way to reduce operational complexity while improving responsiveness in large-scale enterprise deployments.

Broader ecosystem transition toward Wi-Fi 8 adoption

A notable element of the product is its reliance on silicon supplied by Broadcom, a United States semiconductor company.

The networking platform includes Broadcom’s BCM4918 system-on-chip architecture.

It combines processing cores, security functions, networking acceleration, and AI-related logic designed for high-density wireless environments.

The chip also supports 10-gigabit Ethernet connectivity to address increasing demand for high-speed wired backhaul in enterprise networks.

In addition to the new access point, H3C has introduced transitional Wi-Fi 7+ solutions that incorporate selected Wi-Fi 8 capabilities ahead of full ecosystem maturity.

This approach allows enterprises to adopt incremental improvements while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.

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