The NFL schedulers have nailed the brief for Thanksgiving 2026, with a three-act festival of football that should perfectly complement the rhythms of your day. We're starting big, with an all-NFC North shootout between the Bears and Lions. Then it's over to the Eagles and Cowboys to ensure you get your post-meal nap in before tempers start fraying, just in time for the grudge match between the Chiefs and Bills.

A Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Lions and Bears is a fitting way to determine the cream of the best division in the NFL. Both teams are tied on eight wins and two defeats, but Detroit has the edge, having won each of its two previous divisional games. Chicago, meanwhile, has lost to both the Vikings and the Packers.

The NFC East, by contrast, is one of the worst divisions in the league, yet the Eagles and Cowboys are both playing catchup. While Philadelphia isn't mathematically out of the running for a playoff spot, it's purely a matter of time, while Dallas could soon join Nick Sirianni's men on the scrap heap. Lose this, and the NFL gives the Cowboys an 8% chance of making the cut.

Once that's out of the way, it's time for a fixture that's taken on a life of its own. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the NFL's biggest stars, and while Allen has had the Chiefs' number in regular-season meetings, Mahomes is the Bills' kryptonite in the playoffs. He's shattered their Super Bowl dream four times over the past six years and, five years on, "13 Seconds" continues to haunt Buffalo.

Here's how to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the NFL on Thanksgiving fixtures below.

NFL on Thanksgiving schedule 2026

(All times ET)

Thursday, November 26

1pm – Bears vs Lions (CBS, Paramount+)

4.30pm – Eagles vs Cowboys (FOX, Fox One) | FREE on Tubi (US) & 5 (UK)

8.20pm – Chiefs vs Bills (NBC, Peacock)

Can you watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 for free?

Yes. The Eagles vs Cowboys games is free-to-air on Channel 5 in the UK, with live streaming available via 5. It's also available to live stream free-of-charge on Tubi in the US.

All three NFL on Thanksgiving games, meanwhile, are being shown on Kayo Sports in Australia, which offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers.

In the US, TV coverage of NFL on Thanksgiving is split between CBS, Fox and NBC, which are carried by OTT streamers Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, both of which come with a free trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to tune in for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026

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How to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 in the US

In the US, the Eagles vs Cowboys game is free-to-air on Tubi. Just register an account to tune in.

However, if you want to watch all three NFL on Thanksgiving games and you don't have CBS, Fox and NBC on cable, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will sort you out.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 in the UK

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The Eagles vs Cowboys game is free-to-air on Channel 5 and the 5 streaming platform in the UK.

However, all three NFL on Thanksgiving games are being shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The Bears vs Lions, Eagles vs Cowboys and Chiefs vs Bills games are also available to live stream through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, and right now there's a Black Friday deal running that will get you seven days for 99p.

Away from home? Unlock your preferred stream with IPVanish.

How to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, all three NFL on Thanksgiving games are being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Alternatively, you can get your first month for AU$1.

They're also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which has a limited-time deal running that will get you seven days of access for 99c.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch NFL on Thanksgiving 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

All three NFL on Thanksgiving games are available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

They're each being shown on TSN and CTV channels. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.