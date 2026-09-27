The Ravens vs Cowboys is the very first NFL game to take place at the legendary Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, and although the playing surface has been in an atrocious state for some time, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott shouldn't have any trouble laying on the samba.

The issue for the Cowboys is that this is about as bad a matchup as there is. They've given up the third-most rushing yards per game in the 2026 NFL season so far, while the Ravens have racked up the fifth-most rushing yards per game.

And Baltimore should rank even higher on that list. With the team 7-6 up at the interval, new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle effectively pulled Derrick Henry for the second half against the Saints last Sunday, to disastrous effect. King Henry still finished as the game's top rusher, but he'll be keen to make up for lost time in Brazil.

The Cowboys went off against the Commanders to get off the mark, with Prescott throwing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, two of those going to CeeDee Lamb, but it's difficult to gauge where they stand. After all, Washington lost Jayden Daniels before half-time, and the Giants got the better of Dallas in the opening week.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ravens vs Cowboys for free.

Can you watch Ravens vs Cowboys for free?

Yes. Ravens vs Cowboys is being shown on free-to-air Channel 5 and 5 in the UK, and on free-to-air Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Ravens vs Cowboys for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams

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How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, the Ravens vs Cowboys game is being shown on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, and is also home to Champions League soccer. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Alternatively, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan each carry CBS and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

In the UK, Ravens vs Cowboys is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

If you're traveling outside of the UK, you can make use of IPVanish to access that free Ravens vs Cowboys coverage.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Ravens vs Cowboys game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl.

Prices start at AU$339.99 for the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

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The Ravens vs Cowboys game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on CTV.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Ravens vs Cowboys start time? The scheduled Ravens vs Cowboys kick-off time on Sunday, September 27 is 5.25pm BRT local time in Rio de Janeiro, which is 1.25pm PT / 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST. That's 6.25am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Ravens vs Cowboys head-to-head? The Ravens and Cowboys have faced off on seven previous occasions. Baltimore won six of those games, and Dallas one.

Can I watch Ravens vs Cowboys on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like 5 and Virgin Media, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).