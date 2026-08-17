Cardiff vs Wrexham live streams: How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 fixture from anywhere in the world

Cardiff vs Wrexham: Monday, August 17 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST

Streams: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount Plus (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

The Cardiff vs Wrexham live stream is one of the standout fixtures on the opening weekend of the Championship. The two Welsh clubs have had contrasting fortunes in recent years and will meet for the first time in the league since 2002.

Second in League One last season under Brian Barry-Murphy, Cardiff sealed a return to the Championship at the first time of asking. This year, they’ll start as one of the relegation candidates, and a quiet summer has done little to enhance hopes of a strong season. Jack Moylan, signed from Lincoln City, appears to be a good pick-up, though, and will be looking to make it two goals in his first two appearances after netting in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

After three consecutive promotions from 2022 to 2025, Wrexham enjoyed another impressive season last time out as they narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs. Finishing just two points adrift of the top six, manager Phil Parkinson will be looking for his side to bounce back, and the addition of two extra spots in the play-offs could play into their hands. Anthony Patterson, Ben Whiteman and Daniel Imray are three strong signings and could all make their Championship debuts for the Red Dragons today.

Read on to find out how to watch the Cardiff vs Wrexham EFL Championship 2026/27 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Cardiff vs Wrexham from anywhere

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How to watch Cardiff vs Wrexham live streams in the USA

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch the EFL Championship 2026/27, including Cardiff vs Wrexham.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found.

We recommend NordVPN if you're outside the country for the vital clash.

How to watch Cardiff vs Wrexham live streams in the UK

The EFL Championship game between Cardiff vs Wrexham will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

Not in the UK this Monday? Use NordVPN to access your usual EFL Championship streams.

How to watch Cardiff vs Wrexham live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Cardiff vs Wrexham live stream.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Bundesliga.

Traveling outside the Great White North? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss out.

How to watch Cardiff vs Wrexham live streams in Australia

In Australia, Cardiff vs Wrexham is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most TV packages, or sign up as a standalone subscription. It costs AU$15.99 month or AU$159 for a year, once that week-long trial ends.

Not in Australia at the moment? Then you'll need a VPN to watch all the big games as if you were back home. We recommend NordVPN.