The Patriots vs Bills is a lop-sided matchup on paper, but recent meetings between these AFC East rivals have been ferociously competitive, with the past six encounters decided by one score. So although the teams have started the 2026 NFL season with wildly different fortunes, Buffalo shouldn't take anything for granted.

The Bills are a perfect 3-0, and multiple players have started the campaign in exceptional fashion. Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history to register at least five passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns in the first three games of a season, Greg Rousseau is the third to register at least two sacks in each of the first three games of a season, and James Cook's six yards per carry is second-best in the league. However, they turned the ball over five times against the Chargers last week, with Allen accounting for three of them.

For context, Drake Maye has been hammered from pillar to post for committing seven turnovers on the season so far. There's no question that the 2024 No.3 pick is struggling, with A.J. Brown's ankle injury-enforced absence really hitting him hard, but New England's defense hasn't played to its potential either. While the unit has been good at stopping the pass, it's been far too easy to run through. That's a problem against Allen and Cook.

Read on as we explain how to watch Patriots vs Bills for free.

Can you watch Patriots vs Bills for free?

Yes. Patriots vs Bills is being shown on free-to-air 5Action and 5 in the UK, and on free-to-air 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Bills for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams

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How to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, the Patriots vs Bills game is being shown on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, and is also home to Champions League soccer. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Alternatively, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan each carry CBS and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in the UK

In the UK, Patriots vs Bills is free-to-air on 5Action, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

If you're traveling outside of the UK, you can make use of IPVanish to access that free Patriots vs Bills coverage.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Australia

The Patriots vs Bills game is free-to-air on 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada

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The Patriots vs Bills game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on CTV, which is available for free if you have a TV antenna or cable. CTV will require your TV provider login details, but is also available via pay-TV streaming platform Crave if you want an alternative.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Patriots vs Bills start time? The scheduled Patriots vs Bills kick-off time on Sunday, October 4 is 1pm ET local time in Orchard Park, which is 10am PT / 6pm BST. That's 4am AEDT on Monday, October 5 in Australia.

What is the Patriots vs Bills head-to-head? The Patriots and Bills have faced off on 133 previous occasions. New England won 80 of those games, and Buffalo 52. One game ended all-square.

Can I watch Patriots vs Bills on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like 5 and Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).