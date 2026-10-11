The 49ers vs Seahawks is the game of Week 5 and arguably the game of the 2026 NFL season so far. Not only are they fierce NFC West rivals, but San Francisco are the league's joint-second top-scorers, while Seattle have conceded fewer yards and passing yards than anyone else.

Simply put, if there's a defense that can stifle the 49ers' red-hot Brock Purdy-led offense it's the Seahawks', and if there's an offense that break through Seattle's vaunted lines it's San Fran's.

And then there are the coaches. Kyle Shanahan and Mike Macdonald took no time to forge a mutual aversion, and it's the Seahawks coach who's just about had the upper hand. He was on the losing end of their first encounter two years ago, but the Hawks have since held the Niners to fewer than 11 points per game across four meetings.

And Seattle's two most recent victories over San Francisco were as important as they were emphatic. With the NFC's No.1 seed on the line, they crushed them 13-3 in January, before knocking them out of the playoffs off the back of a 41-6 pasting.

Purdy is yet to be sacked this season, but Leonard Williams and Ernest Jones IV will be throwing everything at him at Lumen Field this Sunday.

Read on as we explain how to watch 49ers vs Seahawks for free.

Can you watch 49ers vs Seahawks for free?

Yes. 49ers vs Seahawks is being shown on free-to-air Channel 5 and 5 in the UK, and on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch 49ers vs Seahawks for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is IPVanish – it does everything and comes with up to 83% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 IPVanish – Just $2.49/month



IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL streaming service. ✅ Save up to 83%

✅ Just $2.49/month

✅ Unlocks 5 & Virgin Media Play Get IPVanish and stream 49ers vs Seahawks from anywhere.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, the 49ers vs Seahawks game is being shown on Fox and Fox One.

Fox One starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Fox is carried by several OTT streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan, each of which offers new customers a free trial and provides near-comprehensive coverage of the NFL this season.

Sling TV's $19.99/month Select plan also include access to the Fox One app, while its $45.99/month Blue plan carries Fox.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

In the UK, 49ers vs Seahawks is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

If you're traveling outside of the UK, you can make use of IPVanish to access that free 49ers vs Seahawks coverage.

It's also available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £24/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 49ers vs Seahawks game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl.

Prices start at AU$149 for the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The 49ers vs Seahawks game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on CTV, which is available for free if you have a TV antenna or cable. CTV requires your TV provider login details, but is also available via pay-TV streaming platform Crave.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the 49ers vs Seahawks start time? The scheduled 49ers vs Seahawks kick-off time on Sunday, October 11 is 1.25pm PT local time in Seattle, which is 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST. That's 7.25am AEDT on Monday, October 12 in Australia.

What is the 49ers vs Seahawks head-to-head? The 49ers and Seahawks have faced off on 57 previous occasions, San Francisco winning 24 of those games and Seattle 33.

Can I watch 49ers vs Seahawks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like 5, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).