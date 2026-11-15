How to watch Grey Cup 2026 on CFL+ — it's *FREE*

Grey Cup 2026: Alouettes vs Elks

Start Time: Sun. 15 November — 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT

Watch the Grey Cup 2026 for free on CFL+ (Outside Canada)

In Canada? Use NordVPN to unblock CFL+

The Grey Cup takes place this Sunday as Montreal Alouettes take on the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium, Calgary.

Residents outside of Canada can stream the Grey Cup 2026 for free on CFL+.

The Elks and Alouettes will meet in the Grey Cup for the first time since 2005, when Edmonton edged Montreal 38-35 in a thrilling overtime finish. The Elks are making just their second Grey Cup appearance in the past 20 years, having last lifted the trophy in 2015. For the Alouettes, this marks their third Grey Cup appearance in the past four years as they aim to capture the championship for the ninth time in franchise history.

Looking to catch the Grey Cup 2026 for free? Here's how to watch Alouettes vs Elks for free from anywhere in the world and in Canada using a VPN...

How to watch Grey Cup 2026 for free on CFL+

CFL+ is streaming Grey Cup 2026 action for free to anyone outside Canada. Fans in the US and worldwide can stream the Elks vs Alouettes final at no cost!

The CFL's very own streaming platform CFL+ will be broadcasting the Grey Cup to anyone outside Canada.



How to watch CFL+: Fans who want to catch the Grey Cup can watch on the CFL+ website which allows you to cast the live stream onto your TV.



All you have to do is sign up and provide your email, password and a postcode outside of North America (e.g. SE1 7PB).



VISITING CANADA? Use NordVPN (77% off right now) to access CFL+ from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Grey Cup 2026 free from anywhere with a VPN

CFL+ is showing the Grey Cup 2026 everywhere except Canada.

Those traveling or working in the Great White North and wanting to watch on CFL+ will have to use a VPN.

There are lots of VPNs, but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock CFL+ and watch Montreal Alouettes vs Edmonton Elks from anywhere in the world.

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Get NordVPN and stream the Grey Cup 2026 for free from Canada.

Your quick guide to streaming the Grey Cup for free with a VPN

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to the US – Open the NordVPN app and select a United States server. ▶️ Head to CFL+ – Visit the website or open the app. 🏈 Start streaming for free! – Enjoy the Grey Cup for free

What devices can I access CFL+ with?

Casting to a smart TV using AirPlay or similar methods

Desktop computers and laptops (via web browser)

(via web browser) Mobile devices (phones and tablets)

Who has won the Grey Cup in the last 10 years?

2025 - Saskatchewan Roughriders

2024 - Toronto Argonauts

2023 - Montreal Alouettes

2022 - Toronto Argonauts

2021 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2020 - Vacated

2019 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2018 - Calgary Stampeders

2017 - Toronto Argonauts

2016 - Ottawa Redblacks