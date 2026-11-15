KTC is preparing a 31.5-inch 6K Mini-LED monitor for CES 2027

The KTC M32P2 6K monitor delivers 6,016 x 3,384 resolution at 60Hz

Its Mini-LED backlight features 2,304 local dimming zones

KTC is preparing to challenge the expensive end of the high-resolution monitor market with a new display scheduled for CES 2027.

The upcoming M32P2 combines a 31.5-inch IPS panel with 6K resolution and Mini-LED backlighting, giving professionals another option.

Although pricing remains undisclosed, KTC's history of selling advanced displays at relatively accessible prices makes this announcement particularly interesting.

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KTC brings 6K resolution and 2,304 dimming zones to CES

The KTC M32P2 6K monitor sports a 6K panel delivering 6,016 x 3,384 pixels at 60Hz, offering substantially more workspace than conventional 4K displays.

The Mini-LED backlight also incorporates 2,304 individually controlled dimming zones, allowing different screen areas to receive different levels of illumination.

KTC specifies peak brightness of 1,000 nits when displaying HDR content, while standard viewing conditions get a maximum rating of 400 nits.

The panel has a typical contrast ratio of 1,000:1 and supports approximately 1.07 billion colors through its 8-bit plus FRC implementation.

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Its advertised color reproduction figures include 98% Adobe RGB coverage, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, and complete 100% sRGB coverage.

These specifications could make the display relevant to professional image editing and content production, although independent testing will determine actual color accuracy.

The company has also included connectivity options covering two HDMI 2.1 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, along with a USB-C port supporting the full display resolution while delivering up to 90W of power to connected devices.

Additional connections include three USB 3.0 ports, divided between one upstream and two downstream connections, alongside a headphone output.

The adjustable stand provides between -5 and 20 degrees of tilt, alongside 110mm of height adjustment for different working arrangements.

Buyers can also use its 100 x 100mm VESA mounting points when installing the display on compatible arms or wall mounts.

KTC acknowledged that the high-resolution category remains relatively limited, describing its upcoming exhibition units as unfinished products.

“We don’t have many 5K or 6K monitors available at the moment. We have these two units at the show, but they are only samples and not launched yet,” a marketing specialist from KTC told TechRadar Pro.

KTC's pricing history could make its 6K monitor interesting

The biggest unanswered question surrounding the M32P2 concerns its eventual retail price, particularly considering KTC's established reputation for affordable display hardware.

Its H27P3 27-inch 5K monitor has previously sold for approximately $530, considerably less than several competing professional displays.

The company has also attracted attention with affordable Mini-LED gaming monitors, including its M27T6S, which has appeared at around $300.

Those products provide some indication of KTC's pricing approach when introducing display technologies normally associated with more expensive products.

However, neither example establishes what the manufacturer will charge for its upcoming 31.5-inch model.

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