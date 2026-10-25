MP Prisma combines a 40-inch curved screen with an integrated workstation hub

The display includes an M.2 slot for additional internal storage

Its KVM switch lets two computers share the same peripherals

Mobile Pixels (MP) has introduced Prisma, a 40-inch curved 5K monitor designed to accommodate Apple's Mac mini while incorporating several workstation accessories.

The Prisma monitor uses an LG IPS Black panel with a 5120 × 2160 resolution (5K), providing decent horizontal workspace for demanding applications.

Its integrated docking station, expandable storage, wireless charging and dedicated computer cradle are intended to reduce the number of separate desktop accessories.

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A 5K ultrawide display with integrated storage and connectivity

The MP Prisma has a 40-inch curved screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a quasi-10-bit colour reproduction capable of displaying about 1.07 billion colours.

With 99% DCI-P3 coverage, the display also accommodates colour-sensitive applications, including photo editing, video production and other professional creative workloads.

The integrated docking station supports USB-C, USB-A and USB-B connections, alongside dedicated SD and microSD readers for transferring files between devices.

An onboard KVM switch allows two connected computers to share peripherals, while Picture-by-Picture functionality simultaneously displays their respective outputs on screen.

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This 5K monitor also incorporates an M.2 SSD expansion slot, allowing users to install additional storage without requiring an external enclosure.

Mac mini cradle, wireless charging and crowdfunding concerns

A dedicated cradle integrated into Prisma's supporting structure accommodates Apple's Mac mini and Mac Studio computers, keeping their enclosures off the desktop.

It also incorporates an active cooling fan that adjusts its operation according to temperature, although detailed thermal performance figures remain unavailable.

Laptop users can charge their devices with the USB-C port, potentially reducing the number of separate power connections required in everyday use.

A 15W wireless charging pad occupies the monitor's base area, providing a dedicated charging location for compatible smartphones without additional desktop accessories.

The display also features a retractable iPhone mounting mechanism that supports Apple's Continuity Camera functionality, including Center Stage and Desk View.

Though it comes with a docking station for Mac Studio and Mac Mini, Prisma also supports Windows laptops, PCs, and other devices using its connectivity options.

The Prisma monitor is available through Kickstarter for $999 under a limited introductory offer, representing a 38% discount against its $1,600 retail price.

The promotional pricing provides a $601 saving, although additional shipping charges can reach $80 or vary depending on the buyer's location.

The discounted allocation covers 260 monitors, with 255 already reserved at the time of writing, and only five units are left.

The campaign has secured $434,707 from 392 backers against its original $15,000 funding objective, with another 23 days remaining.

The Prisma team also accepts $10 contributions from supporters who want to help finance the project without receiving a monitor in return.

Deliveries are estimated for January 2027, although Kickstarter contributions do not guarantee product delivery, even when campaigns exceed their funding objectives.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

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