Alogic Clarity Touch 6K monitor packs 6016 by 3384 pixels into one massive display

The webcam retracts fully into the monitor when not in use

Thunderbolt 5 support is missing from this new flagship monitor

Alogic has upgraded its Clarity monitor range with a new 32-inch 6K model featuring an integrated 12MP webcam.

The company announced the display at IFA 2026 in Berlin, where it also showed several other new desktop products.

Despite its high resolution and new camera, the Clarity Touch 6K monitor does not list Thunderbolt 5 among its built-in connections.

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Clarity 6K gets a sharper camera

The Clarity Touch 6K uses a 6016x3384 display, giving it substantially more pixels than standard 4K desktop monitors.

Its main new feature is an integrated 12MP 4K webcam that retracts into the display when not in use, removing the need for a separate camera while keeping the webcam concealed when video calls are not underway.

Alogic has also added the same retractable webcam concept to its new 27-inch Clarity 5K monitor.

Both models use USB-C for laptop charging, with support for power delivery of up to 90W through the display.

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The device also supports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A and audio connections for peripheral devices, however, the absence of Thunderbolt 5 is notable because Alogic has introduced a separate Thunderbolt 5 dock alongside its latest monitor range.

That dock supports bandwidth of up to 80Gbps in symmetric mode and up to 120Gbps in asymmetric mode.

Price and availability remain premium

According to Alogic, the Clarity Touch 6K with webcam is scheduled to become available by the end of October 2026.

The price of this device varies across three major markets, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union - as in the UK, this device is listed for £2,299.99 while it sells for €2,799.99 and $3,099.99 in the EU and United States, respectively.

Those in Canada and Australia can also purchase this monitor for CAD$3,999.99 and $3,699.99, respectively.

If you need a cheaper alternative, then you may go for the smaller Clarity 5K with webcam, which costs £1,499.99, €1,799.99 and $1,899.99 across the U.K., EU and U.S respectively

The Clarity Touch 6K arrives alongside an Edge 34-inch ultrawide monitor, built around a 5120 × 2160 panel with 100Hz refresh.

Per Alogic, its IPS display reaches 400 nits of brightness and covers 100% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3 and 91% Adobe RGB.

It also includes USB-C charging at up to 90W, plus HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity for accessories and external drives.

Alogic is also expanding the Aspekt range with 27-inch 5K, 32-inch 6K and 34-inch 5K touchscreen models featuring integrated docking and 10-point touch input.

The 32-inch version reaches 6016 × 3384 resolution with MPP 2.0 stylus support, and the 34-inch model offers a 21:9 layout with 100Hz refresh.

“With this expanded portfolio, we are giving professionals, creators and everyday users more choice in how they work and create,” said Ritesh Kumar, CEO and Director of Sales at Alogic.

“From high-resolution displays and expansive ultrawide screens to integrated webcams and powerful connectivity, each product is designed to make the workspace more capable, connected and easier to manage.”

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