Lexar PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock connects to a laptop through a single Thunderbolt 5 cable

Bandwidth defaults to 80Gbps and boosts up to 120Gbps when needed

Runs two 8K displays or three 4K panels simultaneously

Lexar has introduced a new docking station for Mac and Windows computers, called the PexarBolt Ultra TBT5 Dock, built around Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

The dock combines 22 ports with a 5-inch touchscreen and a rotating metal dial to control connected displays and check system status.

The dock's Thunderbolt 5 connection is rated at up to 80 Gbps by default, with a boost mode that pushes that bandwidth to 120 Gbps in one direction.

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According to Lexar, the dock can handle two 8K displays at 60Hz or three 4K panels running at 144Hz, depending on host hardware.

Video output comes through Thunderbolt connections alongside DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1, although those latter outputs share the same video path.

The unit also accepts Type B CFexpress, SD 4.0 and microSD 4.0 cards, giving camera users several ways to move footage.

An internal M.2 storage slot supports PCIe Gen 4 x2, with advertised transfer rates reaching 3,600 MB/s when suitable hardware is installed.

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The storage drive is not included, so buyers would need to supply their own compatible SSD for that internal bay.

Network transfers can use 10GbE, while multiple USB ports provide connections for accessories, drives, phones, tablets and other desk equipment.

On the rear, this device has two slower USB-A ports, two faster USB-A ports, five USB-C sockets, audio, Ethernet, display outputs, and charging.

The front carries the camera card readers, a headphone socket, and two USB-C connections that share their 45W power allocation, though the power delivery reaches 140W for a connected laptop.

Its compatibility covers macOS and Windows, while the dock also works with Thunderbolt and USB4 devices when their supported features allow it.

A screen and cooling add more hardware

The 5-inch display is intended to show information about connected equipment, power use, temperatures, transfer rates, and other operating details.

A rotary control beside the screen lets users move through interface options, while taps on the display provide access to additional information.

The company says full dashboard functions require its desktop application, making the screen less independent than a simple hardware status panel.

Active cooling combines a fan, metal heat transfer parts and directed airflow, with thermal information also shown through the display.

The package includes the dock, power supply, three regional AC leads, an SSD fitting kit, a Thunderbolt 5 cable and manual.

Lexar has not listed the NVMe drive as part of the package, despite making internal storage expansion one of the dock's main features.

The company is preparing the product for Kickstarter, where the advertised early price is $479 against a regular $649 MSRP.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

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