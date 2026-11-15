NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 15 (game #1253)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 14 (game #1252).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1253) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JET

TRAVEL

SLEEK

RECORD

REGISTRY

ARCHIVE

INCLINED

DRESS CODE

RAPSCALLION

ALL-TIME

RSVP

CARTESIAN

HISTORIC

ASTRAL

OCTONION

UNPRECEDENTED

NYT Connections today (game #1253) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Class of its own

Class of its own GREEN: Planning for the big day

Planning for the big day BLUE: Adding a flying word

Adding a flying word PURPLE: Hidden veg

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1253) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UNMATCHED

UNMATCHED GREEN: WEDDING WEBSITE SECTIONS

WEDDING WEBSITE SECTIONS BLUE: ____PLANE

____PLANE PURPLE: ENDING IN VEGETABLES IN THE ALLIUM FAMILY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1253) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1253, are…

YELLOW: UNMATCHED: ALL-TIME, HISTORIC, RECORD, UNPRECEDENTED

ALL-TIME, HISTORIC, RECORD, UNPRECEDENTED GREEN: WEDDING WEBSITE SECTIONS: DRESS CODE, REGISTRY, RSVP, TRAVEL

DRESS CODE, REGISTRY, RSVP, TRAVEL BLUE: ____PLANE: ASTRAL, CARTESIAN, INCLINED, JET

ASTRAL, CARTESIAN, INCLINED, JET PURPLE: ENDING IN VEGETABLES IN THE ALLIUM FAMILY: ARCHIVE, OCTONION, RAPSCALLION, SLEEK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I knew that OCTONION was a shape, but seeing no others decided that its group must have something to do with the fact that it ended in onion.

Spotting chive, leek and scallion in ARCHIVE, RAPSCALLION and SLEEK earned me a rare Purple First, but a mistake made this an imperfect game.

My error came from collecting the group of tiles that ended with _____ PLANE; JET and ASTRAL were strong connections and I took a guess with CARTESIAN, but I guessed RECORD first before opting for INCLINED.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 14, 2026, game #1252)

YELLOW: CUTTING-EDGE: ADVANCED, FOREMOST, MODERN, PROGRESSIVE

ADVANCED, FOREMOST, MODERN, PROGRESSIVE GREEN: LOCATIONS FOR AN INSTITUTION: CAMPUS, CENTER, COMPLEX, FACILITY

CAMPUS, CENTER, COMPLEX, FACILITY BLUE: STRATEGY BOARD GAMES: CHESS, GO, OTHELLO, STRATEGO

CHESS, GO, OTHELLO, STRATEGO PURPLE: BABY GEAR WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: BATTLE, MARRIAGE, MOTTLE, TRIB