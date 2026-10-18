The Chargers vs Chiefs has the potential to deliver the shock of Week 6, with Los Angeles at 0-5 in the midst of the single worst run of Jim Harbaugh's career, and Kansas City undefeated at 4-0 and coming off a bye. It's the Bolts, however, who've had the better of this all-AFC West rivalry of late. They did the double over KC last season.

A repeat at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday would be nothing short of a seismic upset, with the Chargers seemingly incapable of getting over the line, even when they were 17-10 up in the fourth quarter of their clash with Broncos last week and on a fourth-and-1 at their own 41-yard line.

Harbaugh decided to go for it and Justin Herbert was stuffed. He went on to commit two turnovers that gave the game away. Nobody's given up more interceptions over the course of the 2026 NFL season, and only so much of the blame can be directed at the Chargers' inadequate offensive line.

For all of Patrick Mahomes' brilliance so far, there is a glimmer of hope for the Chargers. The Chiefs have only recorded four sacks this term – all of those in their opening game – which is the joint-lowest number in the NFL.

Read on as we explain how to watch Chargers vs Chiefs for free.

Can you watch Chargers vs Chiefs for free?

Yes. Chargers vs Chiefs is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, and on TVNZ Duke and TVNZ Plus in Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams

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How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, the Chargers vs Chiefs game is being shown on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, and is also home to Champions League soccer. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Alternatively, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan each carry CBS and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

In the UK, Chargers vs Chiefs is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month (with £15 off each of your first three months) if you commit to a year or £89 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, which live streams every game bar London fixtures, plus RedZone.

Away from home? Unlock your Chargers vs Chiefs stream with IPVanish.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

The Chargers vs Chiefs game is free-to-air on 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

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The Chargers vs Chiefs game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1 and TSN3. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Chargers vs Chiefs start time? The scheduled Chargers vs Chiefs kick-off time on Sunday, October 18 is 3.25pm CT local time in Kansas City, which is 1.25pm PT / 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm BST. That's 7.25am AEDT on Monday, October 19 in Australia.

What is the Chargers vs Chiefs head-to-head? The Chargers and Chiefs have faced off on 132 previous occasions, Los Angeles winning 60 of those games and Kansas City 71. One ended all-square.

Can I watch Chargers vs Chiefs on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network and TVNZ, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).