How to watch Rugby League World Cup Final on 7plus — it's *FREE*

Overview Australia face New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup final on Sunday, November 15 ⏰ Kick-off: 7:35pm AEDT | 8:35am GMT | 3:35am ET

🇦🇺 Stream FREE on 7plus (Australia)

🔓 Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Watch the final of the Men's Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free as Australia face New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

The Kangaroos are aiming for a fourth consecutive RLWC title, but standing in their way are the Kiwis, who pushed them close in the opening game of the tournament.

The big talking point will be the battle between Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga, with the two star fullbacks going head-to-head for their respective nations.

Can New Zealand upset the odds and overcome their Pacific rivals to lift the trophy? Tune in to find out!

Not excited yet? Here’s more: 7plus will be streaming every moment of the Rugby League World Cup final between the Kangaroos and Kiwis for free in Australia.

But how can you watch the final on 7plus from anywhere? Can you access the free RLWC streams in the UK, Canada and the US too?

Here’s our simple guide to how to watch the 2026 Rugby League World Cup Final for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup Final for FREE on 7Plus

7plus will stream Australia vs New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup final for free in Australia.

New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Alternatively, you can watch via the 7plus app (iOS/Android).

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS FREE 7PLUS STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Rugby League World Cup Final for free from anywhere

Although 7plus is one of our favourite streaming platforms, it is only available in Australia.



Rugby League lovers travelling outside Oz can still access their free final streams with a VPN.

There are lots of VPN's but NordVPN is our pick to unblock 7plus to stream the Australia vs New Zealand game like a pro.... and you can save 77% right now with this Black Friday deal.

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Get NordVPN and stream the Rugby League World Cup Final from anywhere in the world.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 7plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free 7plus stream - you'd select Australia from the options.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 7plus website, sign in, and watch the RLWC Final for free.

Q+A

Why should I use 7plus to watch the final of the Rugby League World Cup?

7plus has brought us every game of the tournament, and we’ve been thoroughly impressed by the quality of its coverage. So, why change a winning formula for the final?

Andrew Voss will lead the commentary team, with Mel McLaughlin hosting the coverage, as Australia and New Zealand battle it out for the World Cup.

And if you miss any of the action, fear not! 7plus will make the full 80-minute match available to watch online afterwards, so you won’t miss a moment.

For the best streaming experience, 7plus recommends an internet connection speed of at least 3–10 Mbps.

Which devices can I watch 7plus with?

Amazon Fire (tablets, Cube, Stick and Fire TVs)

Android TV (some models may not be supported)

Android mobile phones and tablets (Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes; some models may not be supported)

iPhone and iPad (iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (firmware version 11.5.0 or later)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick and Roku OS-powered TVs; version 11.5.0 or later)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 models and newer)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck)

Can I watch the Rugby League World Cup final for free in New Zealand? Yes! Australia vs New Zealand will be broadcast for free on ThreeNow in New Zealand, who have shown every Kiwis game during the tournament. Those outside NZ today should use NordVPN to unblock their free stream of the final.

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