How to watch Shetland season 11 — free streams from anywhere in the world

DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh and DI Ruth Calder are back in the frigid north of Scotland for the UK's favorite gritty drama. What will season 11 of Shetland have in store for the detectives, and us, the audience?

You can watch Shetland season 11 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thurs, Nov 12 at 9pm GMT Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The past comes back to haunt Shetland when a car is pulled from the lake with the skeletal remains of an unidentifiable male in the boot.

The car belongs to a respected GP, Raymond Linden, who fled the isles almost a decade earlier and hasn't been seen since. Tosh and Calder will have to navigate the darker side of the isles to get to the bottom of what happened to Raymond Linden, and who the body is in the boot of his car.

Read on as we explain how to watch Shetland season 11 from anywhere.

Can I watch Shetland season 11 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Shetland season 11 FREE of charge on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Viewers trying to watch from outside the UK may find that BBC iPlayer is geoblocked.

How to watch Shetland season 11 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Shetland but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Can I watch Shetland season 11 in the US?

Britbox is home to Shetland in the US. They have confirmed that season 11 will be landing in early 2027, but we don't know exactly when. A subscription costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year after a 7-day free trial.

If you're a Brit across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in for free. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can I watch Shetland season 10 in Canada?

Britbox has confirmed that Shetland will be available in early 2027, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

A Britbox subscription costs CA$10.99/month or CA$109.99/year after a 7-day free trial.

For now, Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch Shetland S11 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Shetland season 11 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK can watch Shetland season 11 FREE on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Episodes air at 9pm GMT every Thursday, starting November 12.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Shetland season 11 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Again, Britbox is home to Shetland in Australia, with season 11 set to arrive at some time in 2027. A subscription costs AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year after a 7-day free trial.

If you're a Brit traveling Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

Shetland season 10 – Need to Know

Shetland Series 10 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the Shetland season 11 cast? Alison O’Donnell – DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh Ashley Jensen – DI Ruth Calder

DI Ruth Calder Steven Robertson – DC Sandy Wilson

DC Sandy Wilson Lewis Howden – PC Billy McCabe

PC Billy McCabe Christine Bottomley – Emily Linden

Emily Linden Gregor Fisher – Donald Pierce

Donald Pierce Stella Gonet – Martha Linden

Martha Linden Kevin Harvey – Graeme Gould

How many episodes of Shetland season 11 are there? Shetland season 11 comprises six episodes, with the finale expected to air on Thursday, December 23.