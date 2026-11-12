TL;DR Watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster on HBO Max (US)

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All three episodes land Thursday, November 12

Whether you've heard of Valentin Elizalde or not, this true crime docuseries is sure to grab your attention. Charting the meteoric rise to fame of the Mexican music icon (also known as the Golden Rooster), The Killing of the Golden Rooster gives us three episodes detailing his incredible success, before landing the shocking blow of the story of his assassination in 2006.

The series includes exclusive interviews with family members of Elizalde, journalists, investigators, and other Mexican music figures, as well as plenty of archival footage to flesh out the story of his career up until his untimely, and very mysterious, death.

20 years on from his murder, HBO has put together a reconstruction of his final hours to try and crack the case and finally find an answer to the unsolvable question: who killed the Golden Rooster?

Here's how you can watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster online from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster for free? Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers a 5-day FREE trial, and all of their current plans allow you to add the HBO Max streaming service. That means you can watch at least some of The Killing of the Golden Rooster completely free. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your YouTube TV account as if you were right at home.

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How to watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster in the US

The Killing of the Golden Rooster will land on HBO Max in its entirety to stream from Thursday, November 12 in the US.

If you're in Mexico, you can also catch the series on the HBO Latin TV Channel, with weekly episodes airing from Thursday, November 12 at 10pm.

If you don't already have access to HBO, you can still watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster and all of its programming online thanks to the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $10.99 per month, or you can pay more to add live sports and bundle in other streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu.

HBO is also available with different OTT cord cutting services, often as an added extra. YouTube TV, for example, lets you add HBO Max and is available to try before you buy thanks to its free trial.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Killing of the Golden Rooster is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster in the UK

The Killing of the Golden Rooster will be available for viewers in the UK on the recently launched HBO Max service from November 12.

HBO Max comes free with Sky TV plans, or you can get a standalone subscription from just £5.99 a month.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster in Canada

How to watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster in Australia

If you're living Down Under, you will need HBO Max to watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster, with all episodes available on the streamer as of November 12.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock HBO Max and watch The Killing of the Golden Rooster as they would at home.

The Killing of the Golden Rooster – Need to Know

The Killing of the Golden Rooster official trailer

The Killing of The Golden Rooster | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The Killing of the Golden Rooster release date? The Killing of the Golden Rooster will premiere on Thursday, November 12 globally, all three episodes land on HBO Max in the US, UK, and Australia on that date. Meanwhile, viewers in Mexico can enjoy a weekly release model, with episodes airing November 12, November 19, and November 26.

The Killing of the Golden Rooster - who's involved?

Production Companies: Sula Entertainment and Lemon Studios

Sula Entertainment and Lemon Studios Executive Producers (Sula Entertainment): Alejandro Sugich and Julieta Perales

Alejandro Sugich and Julieta Perales Executive Producers (Lemon): Érica Sánchez and Fernando Rovzar

Érica Sánchez and Fernando Rovzar Executive Producers (HBO Max): Mariano César, Sergio Nakasone, and Cecilia Abraham