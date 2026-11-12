DP World Tour Championship 2026 live stream: How to watch golf online for free from anywhere as the Race to Dubai title is decided

TL;DR The DP World Tour Championship takes place from Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, November 15 Streams: The Golf Channel / Sky Sports (UK)

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Round 1 starts Thursday at 4.25am GMT / 11.25pm ET (Wed)

The 2026 DP World Tour season reaches its climax this week as the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates welcomes the 50 leading players on the points list. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra currently sits top of the standings but with 2,000 points up for grabs in Dubai, several players can still deny him the Race to Dubai title and the $3 million winners’ cheque.

While Chacarra remains in pole position after winning three times on the DP World Tour this season, McIlroy ominously sits in second place after finishing third at last week’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. The six-time major winner knows that a victory in Dubai would see him secure a fifth successive title and eighth overall, which would equal Colin Montgomerie's record.

American Patrick Reed is also in with a strong chance of claiming the season-ending crown. Should he triumph in the UAE, then he’ll need Chacarra to finish third or lower to claim the title. There is also an outside chance that Jon Rahm, who won in Abu Dhabi, could top the rankings, but he’ll need to win and see Chacarra and McIlroy finish well down the leaderboard.

The DP World Tour Championship will also determine who gets their hands on the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next year. Chacarra has also secured one place but the likes of Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper and Daniel Hillier will want a strong finish in Dubai to secure their place on the lucrative North American tour.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 live streams online and on TV, no matter where in the world you are.

Can I stream the DP World Tour Championship 2026 for free? Some OTT streaming services do have free trials that will let you watch on The Golf Channel in the US or on Fox Sports in Australia. There's YouTube TV (10-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the US. Kayo (7-day free trial) in Australia will provide access to Fox Sports.

Use a VPN to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 overseas

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🇺🇸 How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 live streams in the US

The DP World Tour Championship 2026 is being shown on the Golf Channel in the US.

Sling TV packages start from just $19.99 a month. You'll then need the $11 per month Sports Extra add-on to get Golf Channel.

Alternatively, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are other cord-cutting services that offer the channel. They also come with free-trial periods.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

🇬🇧 How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 live streams in the UK

The DP World Tour Championship 2026 is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access the golf live streams.

🇦🇺 How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the DP World Tour Championship 2026 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your usual live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

🇨🇦 How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can live stream DP World Tour Championship 2026 golf thanks to the Golf Channel.

The Golf Channel in Canada is generally available as an add-on or part of a digital TV package through a cable or IPTV provider, rather than a standalone direct-to-consumer streaming service. This can cost as little as $3 a month.

Outside Canada while the golf live streams are on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

DP World Tour Championship 2026 - Need to Know

What is on offer at the DP World Tour Championship 2026? The winner of the DP World Tour Championship 2026 will take home $3 million. Additionally, the season-long Race to Dubai features a $6 million bonus pool shared among the top 10 players in the final season-long rankings. Furthermore, through the circuit’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, ten PGA Tour cards are up for grabs for eligible, non-exempt players.

Who are the recent DP World Tour Championship winners? 2025 – Matt Fitzpatrick

2024 – Rory McIlroy

2023 – Nicolai Højgaard

2022 – Jon Rahm

2021 – Collin Morikawa

2020 – Matt Fitzpatrick

2019 – Jon Rahm

2018 – Danny Willett

2017 – Jon Rahm

2016 – Matt Fitzpatrick

2015 – Rory McIlroy

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