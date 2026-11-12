How to watch The Good Daughter from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

Based on the best-selling novel from author Karin Slaughter, this six-part thriller series comes equipped with an all-star cast, including Rose Byrne, Meghann Flahy, and Brendan Gleeson.

The story follows estranged sisters Charlie (Fahy) and Sam (Byrne) as they reunite in their quaint hometown of Pikeville, Georgia. This dark story takes place in the wake of a school shooting, which brings back bad memories of a home invasion that rocked their lives 28 years ago.

The Good Daughter is a limited series, so this six-episode run is all we're going to get. But, given the nature of the narrative and the talent involved, it should be more than enough to keep us glued to the screen.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch The Good Daughter online for free.

Can I watch The Good Daughter for FREE? Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock (where The Good Daughter is streaming in the US) for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch The Good Daughter, you'll need to select Peacock. All six episodes land there on November 12. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch The Good Daughter from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when The Good Daughter airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Good Daughter from anywhere.

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Get NordVPN and stream The Good Daughter from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a US-based server from the list.

3. Watch Away. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch The Good Daughter.

How to watch The Good Daughter in the US

How to watch The Good Daughter around the world

How to watch The Good Daughter in Canada

Currently, there are no streaming options for The Good Daughter in Canada.

On vacation in Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch The Good Daughter in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch The Good Daughter on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV from November 12.

Just visiting? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock The Good Daughter and so much more by changing your device's location.

How to watch The Good Daughter online in Australia

In Australia, you'll need a subscription to Stan to watch episodes of The Good Daughter. The show will land there on November 13.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about The Good Daughter

The Good Daughter cast

Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn

as Samantha Quinn Audrey Grace Marshall as Young Sam

as Young Sam Meghann Fahy as Charlotte Quinn

as Charlotte Quinn Drew Cheek as Young Charlie

as Young Charlie Brendan Gleeson as Rusty

as Rusty Harper Steele as Lenore

as Lenore Shayna Benardo as Kelly Wilson

as Kelly Wilson Paula Malcomson as Judith

as Judith Jake McDorman as Mason/Huck

as Mason/Huck Olivia Williams as Harriet ‘Gamma’ Quinn

as Harriet ‘Gamma’ Quinn Michael Dorman as Ben

as Ben Jayson Warner Smith as Sheriff Keith Coin

as Sheriff Keith Coin Jason Davis as DA Kenneth Coin

The Good Daughter trailer

The Good Daughter | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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