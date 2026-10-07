How to watch Carrie online – stream Stephen King TV adaptation from anywhere with a free trial

Mike Flanagan is the undisputed king of TV horror. Now, in his newest project since stepping away from Netflix, Flanagan is tackling yet another Stephen King adaptation; a fresh take on Carrie.

First adapted in the classic 1976 Brian de Palma movie, Mike Flanagan resurrects the story into an 8-part miniseries, available to binge October 7 12am PT/3am ET/8am BST.

Newcomer Summer H. Howell plays the titular troubled teen. Big names like Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, and Heather Graham are also involved, as well as regular Flanagan collaborators Kate Siegel and Rahul Kohli.

The show arrives just in time for Halloween, and knowing Flanagan, there'll be more than enough tension to keep us glued to the screen, so the only question now is will you watch it all in one go, or make it last until Halloween?

Read on as this guide explains how to stream Carrie online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Carrie in UK, US and Australia

Carrie premieres on Wednesday, October 7 on Prime Video all over the world, including the UK, Australia, and Canada. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99 per month. Aged 18-24? You can get a 6-month free trial with Prime Video. Traveling abroad? You can stream Carrie on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Carrie from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Carrie online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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What you need to know about Carrie

When is the Carrie release date? Carrie lands on October 7, with all eight episodes available at launch. It'll be on Prime Video and releases globally on the same day.

Carrie cast

Summer H. Howell as Carrie White

as Carrie White Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White

as Margaret White Siena Agudong as Sue Snell

as Sue Snell Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen

as Chris Hargensen Joel Oulette as Tommy Ross

as Tommy Ross Josie Totah as Tina Blake

as Tina Blake Arthur Conti as Billy Nolan

as Billy Nolan Thalia Dudek as Emaline West

as Emaline West Amber Midthunder as Rita Desjardin

as Rita Desjardin Matthew Lillard as Henry Grayle

as Henry Grayle Kate Siegel

Michael Trucco as John Hargensen

as John Hargensen Katee Sackhoff as Judith Brigham

as Judith Brigham Rahul Kohli as Seth Peist

as Seth Peist Tim Bagley as Peter Morton

as Peter Morton Heather Graham as Mrs. Hargensen

as Mrs. Hargensen Tahmoh Penikett as Ralph White

as Ralph White Ruth Codd as Cara

as Cara Crystal Balint

Danielle Klaudt

Mapuana Makia as Eleanor Snell

as Eleanor Snell Rowan Danielle as Brooklyn

as Brooklyn Naika Toussaint as Estelle Horan

as Estelle Horan Delainey Hayles

Cassandra Naud

Gil Bellows

Mckayla Carse

Olive Abercrombie as Abby

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Can I watch Carrie for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Carrie free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 240 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

What TV channel is Carrie on?

Carrie is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, so won't be available on linear TV Channels.

Is Carrie on Netflix?

No. Carrie is an Amazon MGM Studios exclusive, so it won't be appearing on Netflix.

Carrie trailer

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On