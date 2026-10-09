Amazon's TV retelling of Stephen King's Carrie is out now on Prime Video

Spooky season is officially here, so it's about time that the world's best streaming services gave us some unsettling new movies and shows to enjoy, isn't it?

Thankfully, they've answered the call. Indeed, from Prime Video and horror auteur Mike Flanagan teaming up to retell Stephen King's iconic short story Carrie, to Netflix releasing a new suspense-driven creature feature, fans of a certain persuasion have got some potentially scary new content to consume this weekend.

Of course, if you're not a horror and/or thrills-a-minute aficionado, there are less freaky films and TV series to stream instead. So, read on to see what else is worth watching over the next few days. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

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Carrie (Prime Video)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We've seen Carrie told several times throughout the years, but this is the first time it's been turned into a TV series.

In it, Summer H. Howell steps into the role of Carrie White, a teenager who is relentlessly bullied by her classmates and soon discovers she has destructive telekinetic powers. Amazon's adaptation is a modern twist on the tale, focusing on things like social media and how cyberbullying eventually pushes Carrie to breaking point at her school prom.

All eight episodes are out now, so horror fans are in for a treat this weekend. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Disclosure Day (Peacock)

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm going to level with you, dear reader: I was bitterly disappointed with Disclosure Day, aka Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi venture.

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For a movie maestro like Spielberg, alien-based flicks are his bread and butter, so this should've been another box office win for the acclaimed filmmaker.

Unfortunately, the Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connell-led vehicle is anything but. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it's not boring, but also has nothing interesting or original to say. It's out now on Peacock, so you can decide for yourself if it's worthy of the criticism that's been leveled at it. Frankly, though, I'd suggest you re-watch E.T. or Close Encounters of the Third Kind for the umpteenth time instead. — TP

Animals (Netflix)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck's new movie Animals is the seventh time he's stepped into the director's chair.

Affleck stars in it, too, playing the role of Mark Kimball, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate, whose political career takes a horrifying turn when his son is kidnapped, giving him and his wife (Kerry Washington) only a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. Desperate to save his son, he's forced to make "brutal, instinctual choices" that could tear their marriage apart, according to the gripping Tudum synopsis.

Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun round out the star-studded cast of this thriller, which should keep you on the edge of your seat if early reviews are anything to go by. — LB

Avatar: Seven Havens (Paramount+)

Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Over two months on from Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender's debut on Paramount+, fans of the beloved anime franchise have got another story to gorge on in the form of Avatar: Seven Havens.

Created by Avatar veterans Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konieztko, Seven Havens is a sequel to the original animated show and its first follow-up The Legend of Korra. In it, we follow Pavi, who learns she's the reincarnation of the Avatar Korra. Alongside her long-lost twin sister Nisha, Pavi must uncover their strange origins and find a way to save the titular pillar of civilization. Here's hoping it lives up to the animated offerings that have come before it. — TP

Below (Netflix)

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Our second horror pick this week is Netflix's Below. Set in a remote Newfoundland town, it follows the aforementioned locale's residents as they deal with a terrifying mysterious sea creature. Those with thalassophobia may want to skip this one, then!

But, what's lurking under the water? And how do the townsfolk deal with it? That's up to a fisherman named Calvin (Josh Hartnett) to figure out, as he steps up to try and save his community. Well, someone's got to do it. There's a lot of mystery surrounding Below and I certainly hope it makes a splash. — LB

Matchbox: The Movie (Apple TV)

Matchbox The Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Three years have passed since the first Mattel Film — the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie — defied expectations to become a billion dollar-spinning live-action movie. Now, Apple TV is aiming to recapture some of that feel-good factor with a new star-studded flick based on Mattel's Matchbox toy brand with Matchbox: The Movie.

In it, ex-soldier and spy Sean Walker (John Cena) reunites with his childhood friends, only for the group to be drugged and kidnapped by a group looking for a nuclear warhead. The CIA believe Walker and company are responsible for stealing said weapon, so the latter attempt to clear their names by... re-stealing the bomb.

Apple might think they have a great popcorn movie on their hands with this, but I get the impression this straight-to-streaming offering will struggle to get out of first gear. — TP

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger (Disney+)

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11 - YouTube Watch On

If you were one of the many Oasis fans who missed out on tickets for the band's 2025 reunion tour, don't worry, because you can watch Disney+'s documentary this weekend instead.

Sure, it's not quite the same, but Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger features rehearsals, backstage and onstage footage of the band, and the first joint interview of Liam and Noel Gallagher after more than 15 years of estrangement. In short: there's lots to look forward to.

It's a must-watch for any fan and, interestingly, it's been helmed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. So, you can be sure the documentary is in good hands. — LB

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