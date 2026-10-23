This year's live-action remake of Moana has surfed its way onto Disney+

Halloween 2026 is a matter of days away, but the world's best streaming services aren't getting into the spooky season spirit.

Indeed, despite a plethora of new movies and TV shows hitting various platforms this week, none are remotely horrifying. Well, unless you count this year's live-action remake of Moana, which bombed at the box office, as some sort of nightmare fuel-ish flick...

But, I digress. Below, we've rounded up the seven biggest and/or most interesting streaming releases of the week, so read on to see if any of them pique your interest. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

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Moana (Disney+)

Moana | "Official Trailer" | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

The "who asked for this?" crowd celebrated another win when Disney's live-action adaptation of a beloved 10-year-old animated film flopped in theaters earlier this year.

Yep, just one decade one from the original Moana's big screen debut, the House of Mouse saw fit to remake the hugely popular flick. And, amid plenty of competition from other major releases in the middle part of 2026, plus the fact that this year's Moana is a scene-by-scene recreation of its animated counterpart, it wasn't a huge surprise to see that audiences had very little interest in seeing it.

With the remake out now on Disney+, though, you can see if the audience indifference was justified or not. — TP

The Terminal List season 2 (Prime Video)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

James Reece is back. That's right, season 2 of The Terminal List, which stars Chris Pratt as the titular US Navy SEAL, has landed on Prime Video, so fans of Pratt and/or the action-thriller genre have got something to enjoy after Reacher season 4 and Neagley season 1 both came to an end.

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Based on the second novel — that being 'True Believer' — in Jack Carr's book series of the same name, this season sees Reece looking for a sense of purpose after he finished his list in the Amazon TV Original's debut season. And, when the US government come calling with the promise of giving him a presidential pardon if he completes a tough assignment for them, Reece embarks on a globetrotting mission that may have ties to his own family history. — TP

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 (Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It seems nigh-on impossible to avoid anything cyberpunk-based these days. And, if Netflix continues to pump out acclaimed follow-ups to one of the best anime of recent times — that being Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — it'll be even harder to ignore as the months and years go by.

So, what is the aforementioned series' sophomore outing, which is a standalone sequel to season 1 and CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 videogame, about? For one, it isn't a continuation of David Martinez's story, Instead, it follows two new protagonists Weak and D, who get entangled in a four plotline-strong narrative in Night City.

Saying anything else will spoil your viewing experience, so my advice is to stick it on ASAP and immerse yourself in yet another absorbing tale from Netflix, CDPR, and animation studio partner Studio Trigger. — TP

The Invite (HBO Max)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The third film directed by Olivia Wilde, The Invite has dropped on HBO Max. It follows Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), whose marriage is on thin ice. When their upstairs neighbors Pina and Hawk (Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton) visit for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places.

When Pina and Hawk reveal they regularly host sex parties, they proposition Joe and Angela to swap partners for the night. After some hesitation, they go through with it, and what follows is an interesting (and awkwardly hilarious) case study about human relationships.

Critics have praised the script and the ensemble cast, so why not give it a whirl (the film, that is, not its subject matter...)? — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Nobody Wants This season 3 (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return for a third helping of Nobody Wants This, which is ironic given the title of Netflix's romantic comedy series.

This season sees Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) move in together, which is a huge step for the pair. Unsurprisingly, it's not smooth sailing, either, because Joanne was evicted from her last place and Noah is wary because she still hasn't decided whether or not she'll convert to Judaism for him.

Considering Noah chose Joanne over the head rabbi position at Temple Chai, a big career change, tensions are high. Will it all work out? You'll have to watch and see. — LB

A Course Called Ireland (Paramount+)

A Course Called Ireland | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Author Tom Coyne teams up with actor Bill Murray for this six-part Paramount+ docuseries, which is inspired by Coyne's book of the same name.

The pair takes a road trip around the Emerald Isle as Murray attempts to connect with his Irish roots whilst playing on some of the country's famous golf courses. They're not alone, either, with celebrity guests including Chris O'Dowd and Jason Kelce joining them.

If you're a golf enthusiast or a fan of Murray (or perhaps both!), this is a light-hearted watch that's perfect for a lazy Sunday in front of the TV. Sounds like a great bit of escapism to me. — LB

Phony (Hulu)

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

In Hulu's new comedy-mystery show, high school student Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) gets into a car accident and ends up in a week-long coma. That would be traumatic enough but, when he wakes up, he's convinced his mother Ellen has been replaced by an imposter.

I'm very intrigued by this concept. Is Ellen (Connie Britton) really masquerading as his mom, or is Sonny losing his mind? Across the series, he recruits his friends to try and get to the bottom of this mystery.

Despite the pretty bleak synopsis, there are comedy elements, too. Hopefully, we'll be as laughing as much as we're asking questions. — LB

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