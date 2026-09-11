Who's ready to park themselves in front of their TV this weekend? I know I am. And, if you feel the same way, you'll be pleased to hear that a decent amount of new movies and shows have dropped on the world's best streaming services over the past few days.

It's HBO Max and — unexpectedly — Peacock that lead the way with this week's biggest new releases, too. I'm not sure what that says about Netflix and Prime Video's latest offerings but, hey, everyone's allowed an off-day (or, in this case, off-week). Anyway, scroll on to see what's worth checking out at home this weekend. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Supergirl (HBO Max)

Supergirl | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe (DCU) suffered its first major hiccup with its most recent big-screen offering.

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Indeed, many people — myself included — expected Supergirl to fly high in theaters earlier this year. Despite lead star Milly Alcock's best efforts, though, the DCU Chapter One film crashed and burned at the box office, and there are myriad reasons why. Read my Supergirl review for more on my biggest bugbears.

Still, with the DC comic book movie out now on HBO Max, those of you who didn't catch it at your local cinema can now pass your own verdict on it. Once you're seen it, check out my Supergirl ending explained piece to find out how it lays the foundations for Man of Tomorrow, aka Gunn's Superman sequel that'll arrive next July. — TP

The Paper season 2 (Peacock)

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Ready to crack open some more award-winning stories at the Toledo Truth Teller? Well, don't be — we're running seriously short of them in The Paper season 2.

After the team's success at the end of season 1, editor-in-chief Ned is still desperately searching for the stories that'll take his team to the next level.

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Esmeralda rarely thinks about anybody's reputation but her own. Meanwhile, Nicole is still giving Kelly Kapoor vibes in a majorly inferior way, and Mare... well, she's just trying her best. More of the same stupidity, in a nutshell. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Call My Agent! The Movie (Netflix)

Call My Agent! The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Call My Agent! has a feature film on Netflix that reunites the cast of the hugely popular French comedy-drama series.

Here, Camille Cottin reprises her role as Andréa, but things aren't going very well for her. As she attempts to direct her first movie five years after the ASK agency closed, she loses her lead actor just days before production starts. In attempt to salvage her movie, she must get the old team back together, rekindling all the old friendships and rivalries that we know and love. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Drawn Together (Prime Video)

Drawn Together - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Who's up for some Spanish language romance? Prime Video doesn't just deliver the dramatic goods in its English projects, as Drawn Together easily proves.

Based on the novel Marfil by Mercedes Ron, we follow the rich daughter of a Spanish businessman living in New York who survives a kidnapping attempt. Her father then hires a bodyguard to protect her... and you can connect the dots from there.

Think a slow-burn, sexy, mutual attraction forming over something potentially fatal. There really is nothing like a tragedy to spark a romance, and I lap it up every single time. — JV

Last Seen (Apple TV)

Last Seen — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV's new thriller show Last Seen follows a police dispatcher who believes he's received a call from his long-lost daughter. Desperate to reunite with her, he tries and track her down without thinking about the consequences.

Colin from Accounts' star Patrick Brammall leads the cast, with Shameless' Maxine Peake in a supporting role, as they become caught up in a mystery that's sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

The first two episodes are available now, with subsequent episodes of this acclaimed Apple Original airing weekly until October 7. — LB

Colin From Accounts season 3 (Paramount+)

Colin From Accounts | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Patrick Brammall is everywhere this week, as Colin from Accounts season 3 arrives on Paramount+ (NB: it originally launched on Binge in Australia earlier this year).

It's the final outing for the beloved Australian romantic comedy, too, so its arrival is bittersweet. I don't want to say goodbye, but I'm also excited to watch all eight episodes this weekend.

Season 3 picks up after the humiliating aftermath of Gordon’s failed proposal to Ashley (at someone else's wedding, if rejection wasn't awkward enough). How on earth do you bounce back from that? You'll have to watch and find out. — LB

Band of Brothers: Legacy (HBO Max)

Band of Brothers: Legacy Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

How many ways can the Band of Brothers' legacy truly be eked out over time? As it turns out, a documentary about its timeless appeal with exactly that title is one option.

25 years after release, we retrace its steps through the making and lasting cultural impact of the landmark HBO miniseries. This is less of a reunion, and more rare and previously unseen footage and photographs from HBO’s archives. Don't be too disheartened, though, as there are new interviews with original cast members. — JV

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