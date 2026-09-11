7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (September 11)
Supergirl and The Paper season 2 lead this week's streaming round-up
Who's ready to park themselves in front of their TV this weekend? I know I am. And, if you feel the same way, you'll be pleased to hear that a decent amount of new movies and shows have dropped on the world's best streaming services over the past few days.
It's HBO Max and — unexpectedly — Peacock that lead the way with this week's biggest new releases, too. I'm not sure what that says about Netflix and Prime Video's latest offerings but, hey, everyone's allowed an off-day (or, in this case, off-week). Anyway, scroll on to see what's worth checking out at home this weekend. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter
Supergirl (HBO Max)
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe (DCU) suffered its first major hiccup with its most recent big-screen offering.
Indeed, many people — myself included — expected Supergirl to fly high in theaters earlier this year. Despite lead star Milly Alcock's best efforts, though, the DCU Chapter One film crashed and burned at the box office, and there are myriad reasons why. Read my Supergirl review for more on my biggest bugbears.
Still, with the DC comic book movie out now on HBO Max, those of you who didn't catch it at your local cinema can now pass your own verdict on it. Once you're seen it, check out my Supergirl ending explained piece to find out how it lays the foundations for Man of Tomorrow, aka Gunn's Superman sequel that'll arrive next July. — TP
The Paper season 2 (Peacock)
Ready to crack open some more award-winning stories at the Toledo Truth Teller? Well, don't be — we're running seriously short of them in The Paper season 2.
After the team's success at the end of season 1, editor-in-chief Ned is still desperately searching for the stories that'll take his team to the next level.
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Esmeralda rarely thinks about anybody's reputation but her own. Meanwhile, Nicole is still giving Kelly Kapoor vibes in a majorly inferior way, and Mare... well, she's just trying her best. More of the same stupidity, in a nutshell. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter
Call My Agent! The Movie (Netflix)
Call My Agent! has a feature film on Netflix that reunites the cast of the hugely popular French comedy-drama series.
Here, Camille Cottin reprises her role as Andréa, but things aren't going very well for her. As she attempts to direct her first movie five years after the ASK agency closed, she loses her lead actor just days before production starts. In attempt to salvage her movie, she must get the old team back together, rekindling all the old friendships and rivalries that we know and love. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer
Drawn Together (Prime Video)
Who's up for some Spanish language romance? Prime Video doesn't just deliver the dramatic goods in its English projects, as Drawn Together easily proves.
Based on the novel Marfil by Mercedes Ron, we follow the rich daughter of a Spanish businessman living in New York who survives a kidnapping attempt. Her father then hires a bodyguard to protect her... and you can connect the dots from there.
Think a slow-burn, sexy, mutual attraction forming over something potentially fatal. There really is nothing like a tragedy to spark a romance, and I lap it up every single time. — JV
Last Seen (Apple TV)
Apple TV's new thriller show Last Seen follows a police dispatcher who believes he's received a call from his long-lost daughter. Desperate to reunite with her, he tries and track her down without thinking about the consequences.
Colin from Accounts' star Patrick Brammall leads the cast, with Shameless' Maxine Peake in a supporting role, as they become caught up in a mystery that's sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.
The first two episodes are available now, with subsequent episodes of this acclaimed Apple Original airing weekly until October 7. — LB
Colin From Accounts season 3 (Paramount+)
Patrick Brammall is everywhere this week, as Colin from Accounts season 3 arrives on Paramount+ (NB: it originally launched on Binge in Australia earlier this year).
It's the final outing for the beloved Australian romantic comedy, too, so its arrival is bittersweet. I don't want to say goodbye, but I'm also excited to watch all eight episodes this weekend.
Season 3 picks up after the humiliating aftermath of Gordon’s failed proposal to Ashley (at someone else's wedding, if rejection wasn't awkward enough). How on earth do you bounce back from that? You'll have to watch and find out. — LB
Band of Brothers: Legacy (HBO Max)
How many ways can the Band of Brothers' legacy truly be eked out over time? As it turns out, a documentary about its timeless appeal with exactly that title is one option.
25 years after release, we retrace its steps through the making and lasting cultural impact of the landmark HBO miniseries. This is less of a reunion, and more rare and previously unseen footage and photographs from HBO’s archives. Don't be too disheartened, though, as there are new interviews with original cast members. — JV
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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