You can watch I'm A Celeb 2026 free on ITVX, with Ant and Dec back in Australia to put 11 famous faces through three weeks of creepy crawlies and stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials..

Wayne Rooney is following wife Coleen into the jungle, while Gavin & Stacey favorite Joanna Page is swapping Barry Island for bug-infested Australia.

But what if you're outside the UK when the jungle madness begins? Can you watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in the US, Canada or Australia? And where can you stream it on TV with a VPN?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch I'm a Celeb 2026 on ITVX from anywhere...

How to watch I'm A Celeb 2026 on ITVX (FREE)

In the UK, ITV has the rights to broadcast I'm A Celeb, meaning the show is available to stream for FREE on the ITVX app and website, alongside the ITV1 TV channel.

Follow our quick guide below on how you can stream it in just four steps.

1️⃣ Visit ITVX

Go to the ITVX website or download the official app on iOS or Android.

2️⃣ Create an Account

ITVX is free to use, but you’ll need to create an account.

3️⃣ Meet the Requirements

You’ll need a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence to watch ITV.

4️⃣ Watching outside the UK? 🌍

If you’re traveling abroad, a VPN can help you access UK TV services. You can try NordVPN risk-free for 30-days.

How to watch I'm A Celeb 2026 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch I'm A Celeb but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch ITVX with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock I'm A Celeb is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Get VPN app: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN (78% off).

2. Connect to UK location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to I'm a Celeb live stream: In this case, just head to ITVX.

What devices can I watch I'm A Celeb on ITVX with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Who won the last season of I'm a Celebrity? Angry Ginge won in 2025, beating Tom Read Wilson. That's a strong search opportunity around the reigning King of the Jungle.