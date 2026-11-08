How to watch The Institute season 2 online — stream Stephen King series from anywhere

Luke and co. may have escaped the organization and destroyed the Dennison Facility for now, but their plot to bring down The Institute and the Director will cause even more chaos. The show returns on November 8, at 9pm ET/PT.

That's where Alfie Allen comes in, who joins the cast for the second season as tech billionaire Nolan Reeves. He's enlisted by the Director to finance and rebuild the facility on an even bigger scale, with artificial intelligence to boot. Meanwhile, Sigsby wants back in, but is there room for the former head of the institute now?

This second season of The Institute, consisting of eight episodes, will branch out beyond Stephen King's original novel, which means audiences are in for fresh storylines and a few surprises along the way.

Read on for how to watch The Institute season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can I watch The Institute season 2 for free? New users to MGM+ will be able to get a 7-day FREE trial of the service, which, if timed right, could get you access to all eight episodes for a very swift binge. Abroad? Use NordVPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch The Institute season 2 online from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Institute season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the US due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Here's the answer to find The Institute season 2 wherever you are...

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

Use a VPN to watch The Institute season 2 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Months Extra Free

✅ Unlocks MGM+



Get NordVPN and stream The Institute season 2.

How to watch The Institute season 2 in the US

US viewers can stream The Institute season 2 on MGM+ with episodes landing weekly, starting Sunday, November 8. MGM+ is available as a stand alone service for $7.99 per month, or you could save 35% with an annual subscription. The streamer is also available as a Prime Video channel, and as part of Prime's Five-Service Streaming Bundle, alongside AMC+, BritBox, PBS Masterpiece and Starz, which costs $29.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from the US? Don't get left behind. Use a VPN to watch The Institute season 2 from abroad.

How to watch The Institute season 2 in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Institute season 2 on MGM+ via Prime Video, with episodes landing every Sunday from November 8. The add-on costs £5.99 per month but you can get a 7-day free trial first. Away from Blighty? You can use a VPN to watch on your regular stream.

How to watch The Institute season 2 in Canada

Like in America, fans of the show in Canada can watch The Institute season 2 on MGM+ starting from Sunday, November 8.

US viewer in Canada? A VPN will let you tune in to your usual stream as you would back home.

How to watch The Institute season 2 in Australia

It's a little different in Australia, with Stan being the home of The Institute season 2 for fans Down Under.

Brit travelling in Oz? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

What you need to know about The Institute season 2

The Institute season 2 trailer

The Institute Season 2 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Institute season 2 cast

Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson

as Tim Jamieson Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby

as Ms. Sigsby Simone Miller as Kalisha

as Kalisha Jason Diaz as Tony

as Tony Brendan Beiser as Norbert Hollister

as Norbert Hollister Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis

as Luke Ellis Alfie Allen as Nolan Reeves

as Nolan Reeves Fionn Laird as Nick

as Nick Hannah Galway as Wendy

as Wendy Jordan Alexander as Kate

as Kate Martin Roach as Chief Ashworth

as Chief Ashworth Mary Walsh as Annie

as Annie Robert Joy as Hendricks

as Hendricks Julian Richings as Stackhouse

as Stackhouse Dan Beirne as Drew

as Drew Arlen So as George

as George Birva Pandya as Iris

as Iris Jane Luk as Maureen

The Institute season 2 episode schedule

The Institute season 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 8. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Sunday, November 8

- Sunday, November 8 Episode 2 - Sunday, November 15

- Sunday, November 15 Episode 3 - Sunday, November 22

- Sunday, November 22 Episode 4 - Sunday, November 29

- Sunday, November 29 Episode 5 – Sunday, December 6

– Sunday, December 6 Episode 6 – Sunday, December 13

– Sunday, December 13 Episode 7 – Sunday, December 20

– Sunday, December 20 Episode 8 – Sunday, December 27

Is The Institute based on a book? Yes, The Insitute is a horror-thriller novel written by Stephen King, published in 2019. While the first season of the show borrowed heavily from the book, the second season is expanding beyond King's original story.