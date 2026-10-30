How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online for free – stream Michael C. Hall series from anywhere

Michael C. Hall's titular serial killer is still racking up that kill count and dealing with his personal demons as he returns for Dexter: Resurrection season 2.

You can watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Dexter may have narrowly avoided getting caught at the end of season 1, but by the looks of things in the trailer for season 2, his murderous urges are still as strong as ever. That's disturbingly impressive, especially considering the latest episodes will feature a three-year time jump.

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This time around, Dexter continues to hunt for the New York Ripper (Brian Cox), all while being part of a secret serial killer society himself. One thing's for sure, Dexter is never anything less than messy and chaotic.

We also know that Uma Thurman is back as Charley for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, which is sure to spice things up. Meanwhile, Dexter will be dealing with a midlife crisis, and trying to maintain his unorthodox relationship with Harrison.

Ready to see Dexter Morgan at his bloody, brutal best? Here's how to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online – from anywhere.

Can I watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 for free?

You can't watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 for free, at least not in its entirety. In the UK, you can get a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, though, so you could at least watch a couple of episodes if you time it right.

In the US you could take advantage of the Walmart+ deal which gives you a Paramount+ subscription (or Peacock) for just $1. Access to the streaming service is essential if you want to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2, as it's an exclusive Paramount series.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

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Watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in the US

The US premiere of Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is on Friday, October 30, with episodes playing on Paramount+ for subscribers.

The ten episodes are scheduled to come out across ten weeks with the finale airing on January 1, 2027.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 per month, but you could get a subscription for just $1 per month with Walmart+.

If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in Canada

Similar to the US, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is available to stream in Canada on the Paramount+ streaming service.

In Canada prices start at CA$7.99/month.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in the UK

It's the same story in the UK, with Dexter: Resurrection season 2 landing on Paramount+ on Friday, October 30.

You can join Paramount+ for just £5.99 in the UK, and it's also one of the few countries where you can still get a free trial for the platform.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Like elsewhere, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia as well.

You can get started for AU$7.99 per month.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 FAQs

What is Dexter: Resurrection's episode release dates? Episode 1 — October 30

Episode 2 — November 6

Episode 3 — November 13

Episode 4 — November 20

Episode 5 — November 27

Episode 6 — December 4

Episode 7 — December 11

Episode 8 — December 18

Episode 9 — December 25

Episode 10 (season finale) — January 1

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 cast

Michael C. Hall as Dexter

as Dexter Jack Alcott as Harrison

as Harrison James Remar as Harry

as Harry Uma Thurman as Charley

as Charley Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn

as Joey Quinn Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara

as Blessing Kamara Kadia Sarif as Detective Claudette Wallace

as Detective Claudette Wallace Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva

as Detective Melvin Oliva Brian Cox as The New York Ripper

as The New York Ripper Dan Stevens as The Five Borough Killer

as The Five Borough Killer Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon

as Fiona Mixon Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 trailer

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Can I watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 on Netflix? No! Dexter: Resurrection is a Paramount+ exclusive, so Netflix has no broadcast rights to this show.

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