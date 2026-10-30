How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online for free – stream Michael C. Hall series from anywhere
Dexter Morgan is heading for a midlife crisis as the killer returns
Michael C. Hall's titular serial killer is still racking up that kill count and dealing with his personal demons as he returns for Dexter: Resurrection season 2.
You can watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Dexter may have narrowly avoided getting caught at the end of season 1, but by the looks of things in the trailer for season 2, his murderous urges are still as strong as ever. That's disturbingly impressive, especially considering the latest episodes will feature a three-year time jump.
This time around, Dexter continues to hunt for the New York Ripper (Brian Cox), all while being part of a secret serial killer society himself. One thing's for sure, Dexter is never anything less than messy and chaotic.
We also know that Uma Thurman is back as Charley for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, which is sure to spice things up. Meanwhile, Dexter will be dealing with a midlife crisis, and trying to maintain his unorthodox relationship with Harrison.
Ready to see Dexter Morgan at his bloody, brutal best? Here's how to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 online – from anywhere.
Can I watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 for free?
You can't watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 for free, at least not in its entirety. In the UK, you can get a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, though, so you could at least watch a couple of episodes if you time it right.
In the US you could take advantage of the Walmart+ deal which gives you a Paramount+ subscription (or Peacock) for just $1. Access to the streaming service is essential if you want to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2, as it's an exclusive Paramount series.
How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).
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Watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in the US
The US premiere of Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is on Friday, October 30, with episodes playing on Paramount+ for subscribers.
The ten episodes are scheduled to come out across ten weeks with the finale airing on January 1, 2027.
Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 per month, but you could get a subscription for just $1 per month with Walmart+.
If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in Canada
Similar to the US, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is available to stream in Canada on the Paramount+ streaming service.
In Canada prices start at CA$7.99/month.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in the UK
It's the same story in the UK, with Dexter: Resurrection season 2 landing on Paramount+ on Friday, October 30.
You can join Paramount+ for just £5.99 in the UK, and it's also one of the few countries where you can still get a free trial for the platform.
Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 in Australia
Like elsewhere, Dexter: Resurrection season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia as well.
You can get started for AU$7.99 per month.
Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.
Dexter: Resurrection season 2 FAQs
What is Dexter: Resurrection's episode release dates?
- Episode 1 — October 30
- Episode 2 — November 6
- Episode 3 — November 13
- Episode 4 — November 20
- Episode 5 — November 27
- Episode 6 — December 4
- Episode 7 — December 11
- Episode 8 — December 18
- Episode 9 — December 25
- Episode 10 (season finale) — January 1
Dexter: Resurrection season 2 cast
- Michael C. Hall as Dexter
- Jack Alcott as Harrison
- James Remar as Harry
- Uma Thurman as Charley
- Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn
- Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara
- Kadia Sarif as Detective Claudette Wallace
- Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva
- Brian Cox as The New York Ripper
- Dan Stevens as The Five Borough Killer
- Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon
- Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon
Dexter: Resurrection season 2 trailer
Can I watch Dexter: Resurrection season 2 on Netflix?
No! Dexter: Resurrection is a Paramount+ exclusive, so Netflix has no broadcast rights to this show.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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