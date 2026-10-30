Nvidia reveals plans to invest $3 billion in Meta’s share offering

Meta could raise $95 billion to finance its expanding AI infrastructure

Nvidia hardware will support Meta’s next generation of artificial intelligence agents

Nvidia has revealed plans to invest $3 billion in Meta’s share offering while both companies increase cooperation on artificial intelligence systems designed to operate as personal agents.

The agreement will give Meta access to additional Nvidia computing technology as Facebook’s parent company develops its Muse models and associated artificial intelligence services.

It also includes discussions about agent supervision technologies, although the companies have not disclosed a timetable for implementing every proposed collaboration.

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Nvidia hardware will power Meta’s next generation of AI agents

Meta expects to install more Nvidia equipment, including its forthcoming Vera Rubin platform and Vera central processors, to support training and execution of advanced agent systems.

The companies also intend to improve performance throughout the computing process, with particular attention to processing efficiency, system throughput and infrastructure operating expenses.

Networking equipment will form another part of Meta’s planned deployment, including Nvidia Spectrum-X technology and BlueField-4 components for handling communication between computing resources.

The companies are considering Nvidia’s OpenShell architecture for safer agent deployment, alongside Sentry technology intended to track agent activity and support data processing.

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“AI agents represent a new computing paradigm — software that understands our goals, reasons, uses tools and gets work done on our behalf,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“This changes how we use computers, from operating applications to working with intelligent agents.”

Meta claims its Muse systems have achieved strong results in benchmark testing, while consumer downloads have climbed since their initial release.

“Muse is how we bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We’re excited to keep working with Nvidia to deliver the best personal agents and frontier models for billions of people,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

However, the companies have not supplied specific download totals or independent comparisons that would establish how widely these models outperform competing products.

Meta’s multibillion-dollar fundraising supports its AI expansion

Nvidia’s investment comes as Meta prepares to raise substantial capital through share sales intended to finance its expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Meta initially outlined a fundraising programme worth approximately $35 billion, comprising $22.5 billion in ordinary Class A shares and $12.5 billion in convertible depositary securities.

The company subsequently increased its ordinary share sale to $25 billion, with each Class A share offered at $625 and depositary securities priced at $50 per share.

Its broader fundraising plans could generate up to $95 billion through successive offerings, though the full amount is not guaranteed.

Nvidia’s proposed $3 billion contribution would make it a participant in Meta’s financing, linking its investment directly to a major customer’s infrastructure spending.

The companies have not disclosed how much additional Nvidia equipment Meta will purchase under the expanded partnership or when all planned deployments will occur.

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