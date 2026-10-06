How to watch NCIS season 24 online — stream the long-running crime series from anywhere for free

Watch NCIS season 24 online

It's all change for fans of NCIS in season 24, with familiar faces returning and long-standing stars leaving. The exit of Director Leon Vance (played by Rocky Carroll) has left a major hole in the leadership ladder at the agency. Meanwhile, Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo, who is opening a new office for his private security firm, which is sure to ruffle a few feathers.

There's cause for celebration, though, as Sean Murray (who plays Timothy McGee) marks his 500th appearance on the show this season. McGee has some huge issues to deal with this time around, with his son causing all kinds of trouble in NCIS season 24.

There are a slew of NCIS spin-offs to follow along at the same time as this latest edition of the main show, but the OG is where the heart of the action really is.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch NCIS season 24 online – and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch NCIS season 24 for free? Yes. You can watch NCIS season 24 for FREE in the US if you have a TV antenna or cable, with the show going out on CBS. Cut the cord? You could grab a free trial – Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature CBS and offer free trial periods. You'll have to pay to keep watching the show after that, though. You could also watch the show for just $1 in the US. Sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch NCIS season 24 for a dollar. Away from home? You can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch NCIS season 24 from anywhere

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How to watch NCIS season 24 online in the US

NCIS season 24 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes follow in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch NCIS season 24 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day. The $1 30-day trial to Walmart+ comes with the Essential tier as a member bonus. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Can you watch NCIS season 24 online in Canada?

There is no broadcast or streaming release in place for NCIS season 24 in Canada.

Past seasons have gone out on Paramount+ in the Great White North, but usually with a few months' delay. Subscriptions start from CA$7.99 a month.

A US citizen currently in Canada on vacation or business? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch NCIS season 24 online in Australia

Fans Down Under can keep up with NCIS season 24 via Paramount+ with new episodes playing on the platform from October 7.

Away from home? By using a VPN you can tap into your usual services.

Can I watch NCIS season 24 online in the UK?

NCIS season 24 will not air or stream in the UK, so you'll have to find an alternate method to catch the show.

All 23 previous season are, though, available on Disney+. We'd expect season 24 to join them, albeit in a few months' time. Prices start from £6.99, with the price increase starting from October 14.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about NCIS season 24

NCIS Season 24 Official Trailer | NCIS | CBS - YouTube Watch On

NCIS season 24 cast

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo

Gary Cole as Alden Parker