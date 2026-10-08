How to watch Law & Order season 26 from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

The stakes are high once again for the team in the 27th Precinct. Based on the trailer for Law & Order season 26 alone, we know that D.A. Nicholas Baxter will be reminding his colleagues just how important it is to protect the people of New York, and why they need to draw the line between right and wrong.

Meanwhile, Lt. Jessica Brady will be interrogating suspects and Detective Theo Walker has a high-speed chase to take care of, which could end up in gunfire. The fight for justice is the only thing on Olivia Benson's mind, while Detective Vincent Riley aims to win the fight at all costs.

Speaking of Riley, he'll be bowing out of the show imminently, with actor Reid Scott stepping away. However, James Badge Dale is entering the cast at some point this season.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch Law & Order season 26 online for free.

Can I watch Law & Order season 26 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch Law & Order season 26 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. New episodes drop each Thursday, from October 8, at 10pm ET/PT. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Law & Order season 26, you'll need to select Peacock. New episodes are available on Peacock every Friday. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Law & Order season 26 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Law & Order season 26 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

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How to watch Law & Order season 26 in the US

How to watch Law & Order season 26 around the world

How to watch Law & Order season 26 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Law & Order season 26 on CityTV every Thursday at 10pm ET/PT, matching the US schedule. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Law & Order season 26 in the UK?

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to catch Law & Order season 26 on NOW or via Sky Witness. However, you're likely to have to wait until 2027 for the show to land in Britain. Past seasons of Law & Order are on Now and Sky as we speak. A subscription starts from £4.99/month with ads. It can also bundled with Sky Stream. Not in the UK? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Law & Order season 26 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch Law & Order season 26 online in Australia?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast lined up for Law & Order season 26 in Australia.

Past seasons have gone out on 7Plus, but there's no indication that this will be the case for season 26. However, you may be able to purchase episodes via services like Apple TV, and there's even a chance that the show will end up on Channel 10 further down the line.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about Law & Order season 26

Law & Order season 26 cast

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

as Captain Olivia Benson Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr.

as Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr. Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco

as Detective Joe Velasco Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno

as Detective Terry Bruno Juliana Aidén Martinez as Junior Detective Kate Silva

as Junior Detective Kate Silva Kelli Giddish as Sergeant Amanda Rollins

as Sergeant Amanda Rollins Zak Orth as Defense Attorney Harry Kagan

as Defense Attorney Harry Kagan Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady

as Lieutenant Jessica Brady Hugh Dancy as Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

as Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price James Badge Dale

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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