How to watch Chicago PD season 14 online for free – Chicago franchise returns for 2026

Season 14 of Chicago PD will pick up where the last episode left off, with a major dilemma hanging over the heads of Voight and Imani. Will they cover up the fact that Imani's sister murdered a sex worker? Or will the charges proceed and justice prevail?

According to showrunner Gwen Sigan, this season is all about reinvention, and there will be real changes across the board. It's going to get brutal, especially where Voight is concerned. But, the show will also hit hard on an emotional level, particularly with the imminent exit of Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins).

When one officer leaves, another joins, though, and there's a new wildcard addition to the team on the horizon. With all that chaos and much more about to unfold, Wednesday nights are about to get very interesting indeed if you are a fan of Chicago PD (and its sister shows, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med).

If you're ready to answer the call, read on and find out how to watch Chicago PD season 14 online and potentially for free.

Can I watch Chicago PD season 14 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch Chicago PD season 14 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like Fubo and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Chicago PD season 14, you'll need to select Peacock. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Chicago PD season 14 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago PD season 14 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 14 from anywhere.

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How to watch Chicago PD season 14 in the US

How to watch Chicago PD season 14 around the world

How to watch Chicago PD season 14 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Chicago PD season 14 on CityTV every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT, matching the US schedule. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Chicago PD season 14 in the UK

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to catch Chicago PD season 14 on NOW or via Sky Witness. However, you're likely to have to wait until 2027 for the show to land in Britain. Past seasons of Chicago PD are on Now and Sky as we speak. A subscription starts from £4.99/month with ads. It can also bundled with Sky Stream. Not in the UK? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Chicago PD season 14 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch Chicago PD season 14 online in Australia?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast lined up for Chicago PD season 14 in Australia.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about Chicago PD season 14

Chicago PD season 14 cast

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight

as Sergeant Hank Voight Marina Squerciati as Detective Kim Burgess

as Detective Kim Burgess Patrick John Flueger as Detective Adam Ruzek

as Detective Adam Ruzek LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

as Officer Kevin Atwater Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres

as Officer Dante Torres Arienne Mandi as Officer Eva Imani

as Officer Eva Imani Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

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