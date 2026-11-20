Free Stream: Price v Kotaskova on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Undercard start time: Friday, November 20 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET

Price v Kotaskova ringwalks: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET (est.)

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The Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova boxing live stream on Friday from Cardiff's Utilita Arena is the Welsh southpaw's chance to make history. No Welsh boxer, male or female, has ever been undisputed world champion and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist will add the vacant WBO strap to the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring magazine belts she will again defend if she beats the 35-year-old Czech.

Price made her first defense of the WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring titles she won against Natasha Jonas by coming through a war with Stephanie Pineiro back in April. With Mikaela Mayer having relinquished the WBO belt to rematch Chantelle Cameron next month, Price now has the chance to hold all the welterweight belts and become undisputed, a feat not even fellow unbeaten Welsh great Joe Calzaghe could manage. The 32-year-old from Newport has designs on moving up the weight categories, with fights against Cameron, Mayer and even the GWOAT Claressa Shields all possibilities, but first must take care of business here.

Kotaskova will be no mug, however. The Czech has lost only once in her pro career – in April this year to the superb Cameron, the only person to beat Katie Taylor – and is a naturally bigger fighter who has often boxed in heavier divisions. Though a significant underdog, the 35-year-old has great heart and no little skill, especially if she can get on the inside and try to disrupt Price's rhythm.

Here's how to watch a Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova live stream wherever you are. We've also got details of the full card, start times and tale of the tape further down the page.

Can I watch Price v Kotaskova for FREE? Yes. If you live in the UK then you can watch the clash between Lauren Price and Michaela Kotaskova free of charge on BBC Two (from 9pm GMT) and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer. All you need is a valid TV License and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB). Those outside of the UK this fixture can access the free stream using a VPN — NordVPN is our favorite

Use a VPN to watch any Price v Kotaskova stream

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Can I watch Price v Kotaskova live streams in the the US, Canada, Australia or Rest of the world?

Currently, it does not seem as though any other broadcasters have picked up the rights to show Price v Kotaskova live streams. Previous bouts from British promoter BOXXER have been shown on DAZN, but it doesn't appear on their schedules as it stands.

Therefore, it is worth checking your local listings to see whether the fight will be shown.

Remember, if you're a UK resident abroad during the Price vs Kotaskova bout, then you can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer.

Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova FAQs

What time is the Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova fight? Friday's card begins at 6pm GMT local time in Cardiff, UK. That's 1pm ET / 10am PT in the US and 5am AEDT on Saturday in Australia. The Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova ringwalks are expected at approximately 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT (Sat).

Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lauren Price Michaela Kotaskova Nationality British Czech Age 32 35 Height 5′ 5½″ 5' 8" Stance Southpaw Orthodox Total fights 10 15 Record 10-0 (2 KOs) 12-1-2 (0 KOs)

Lauren Price v Michaela Kotaskova full card

Lauren Price (C) vs Michaela Kotaskova (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO and vacant WBO women’s welterweight titles)

Rhys Edwards vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)

Willy Gilheaney vs Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (welterweight)

Sean Arkwright vs Jake Goodwin (middleweight)

Brandon Scott vs Erick Omar Lopez (featherweight)

Mikey O'Sullivan vs Rogger Rivera (super-featherweight)

Joshua Mellor vs Lewis Howells (light-heavyweight)

Kane Shepherd vs TBA (super-featherweight)