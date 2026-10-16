How to watch Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Tickets and Netflix Details

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is quite simply the biggest fight in British boxing history. A scrap 16 years in the making since a hotly dispute spar in a London gym in 2010, the contest sold out in under an hour and will break worldwide viewing figures, too. It's unmissable.

Sure, we would all have liked to have seen the two British heavyweights face off closer to their respective peaks – the fight was sealed in 2020 and 2021 only to fall out of bed as Fury was forced to fight a trilogy against Deontay Wilder – but that this bout is happening at all is enough. It's also been confirmed that the WBA world heavyweight title – likely the 'super' version – will be on the line.

Fury vs Joshua didn't need that garland but it only adds to the fight's allure. A joint press conference in late September was notable for its cordiality between the fighters, but expect insults to be traded and the Gypsy King's 'dosser' and 'sausage' barbs to feature.

Indeed, with promoters Eddie Hearn and Dana White at odds over the latter's involvement in the fight, there will be just as much intrigue outside the squared circle as in it.

Both fighters have lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk, a rumored future opponent for the winner, but Joshua seems to have more miles on the clock and was knocked down in stunning style by Kristian Prenga in his last fight that raised more doubts about his punch resistance.

Here's where to watch Fury vs Joshua boxing live streams online from anywhere.

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How to watch Fury vs Joshua live stream in the US

The Tyson vs Anthony Joshua live stream will be shown on Netflix in the US.

Just like AJ's fight with Jake Paul and the Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez mega fight, the streaming giant has the global rights to the contest that is sure to break more viewing records. As well as the home of shows like Stranger Things, Netflix also has NFL action in the US, plus thousands of movies.

Better still, the fight is included as part of your regular Netflix subscription – no pesky PPVs here. A Standard subscription costs $8.99 a month with ads, with the ad-free tier starting at $19.99. Premium access costs $26.99 a month.

Away from the US on vacation now? Use a VPN to watch your regular subscriptions when traveling.

How to watch Fury vs Joshua live stream in Canada

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The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua live stream is also available on Netflix in Canada.

Like in the US, subscription prices range from CA$7.99 a month for ads, right up to CA$23.99 with Premium.

Away from Canada on vacation now? Use a VPN to watch your regular subscriptions when traveling.

How to watch Fury vs Joshua live stream in the UK

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Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is also on Netflix in the UK.

In Blighty, subscriptions start from £7.99 a month with ads, with the ad-free Standard tier £13.99. The Premium tier is £20.99 a month, and comes with additional members allowed onto your package.

Remember, there are no PPV fees for this fight, which is included in your regular subscription.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Fury vs Joshua live stream in Australia

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Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is also on Netflix in Australia.

Prices for the streaming giant Down Under start from AU$9.99 for the Standard package with ads, with the ad-free tier AU$20.99. The Premier tier, with 4K capabilities, is AU$28.99.

In Australia when the fight is on? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

What time is the Fury vs Joshua fight? Exact times for the event are yet to be released but the Fury vs AJ main event is expected to start on Friday, December 11 at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT. That's 2am GMT / 3pm AEDT on Saturday, December 12 in the UK and Australia respectively. These are still pending local council approval in Cardiff, though, so it may end up being slightly ealier as we get closer to fight night.

Fury vs Joshua undercard rumors

No fights have yet been confirmed on the undercard of Fury vs AJ, but that hasn't stopped plenty of rumors swirling around.

Principal among them is cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia is going to move up to heavyweight and take on former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder. Wilder, of course, fought a memorable trilogy against Fury and is seeking to get back in the conversation for a future title fight again.

There are also rumors that Manny Pacquiao may make a boxing return in Cardiff. Now 47, the eight-weight world champion last fought to a majority draw with Mario Barrios in July 2025 and could be tempted back into the ring on such a huge night with the right dance partner.

Keyshawn Davis vs Richardson Hitchins is supposedly in advanced talks to be on the undercard in a welterweight bout.

Elsewhere, on a huge night for British boxing, expect a few local favorites to dot the undercard from the stables of Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.