How to watch The Greatest online – stream the Muhammad Ali series from anywhere for free

Michael B. Jordan clearly isn't done with boxing stories, after setting Creed aside to act as executive producer on The Greatest, an eight-part drama series detailing the rise to fame of Muhammad Ali.

Jaalen Best stars as the iconic fighter, with support from the likes of Omari Hardwick, Micheal Ealy, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Produced in collaboration with Ali's estate, The Greatest will go into the intimate details of the boxer's life inside and outside of the ring as he became the most formidable fighter to ever throw a punch.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch The Greatest online – and potentially for FREE.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch The Greatest in the US

In the US, you can watch The Greatest via Prime Video from November 4.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch The Greatest from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Greatest online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Greatest from abroad:

🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Prime Video Get NordVPN and stream The Greatest on Prime Video from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Greatest in Canada

The Greatest premieres on Wednesday, November 4 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Greatest on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Greatest in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with The Greatest releasing on Amazon Prime Video in its entirety on Wednesday, November 4.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch The Greatest in the UK

The Greatest will be available on Prime on Wednesday, November 4 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about The Greatest

When is the The Greatest release date? TThe Greatest lands on Prime Video on November 4 globally, with all eight episodes available at launch.

The Greatest cast

Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay, later Muhammad Ali

as Cassius Clay, later Muhammad Ali Omari Hardwick as Ali's father, Cassius "Cash" Clay Sr.

as Ali's father, Cassius "Cash" Clay Sr. Dana Gourrier as Ali's mother, Odessa "Bird" Clay

as Ali's mother, Odessa "Bird" Clay Kai Parham as Ali's brother, Rudy, later Rahaman Ali

as Ali's brother, Rudy, later Rahaman Ali Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston

as Sonny Liston Michael Ealy as Malcolm X

as Malcolm X Giovanni Ribisi as Clay's boxing trainer, Angelo Dundee

as Clay's boxing trainer, Angelo Dundee Erica Tazel as Sonny's wife, Geraldine Liston

as Sonny's wife, Geraldine Liston Reno Wilson as Drew Bundini Brown

as Drew Bundini Brown Aleks Paunovic as William Faversham Jr.

as William Faversham Jr. Dave Davis as Marvin Geller

as Marvin Geller Rico E. Anderson as Willie Reddish

as Willie Reddish Adrian Alvarado as Dr. Ferdie Pacheco

as Dr. Ferdie Pacheco Chris Jericho as Gorgeous George

Can I watch The Greatest for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Greatest free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The Greatest trailer

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On