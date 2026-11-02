How to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 from anywhere in the world – stream online for free

With Ron (David Alan Grier) out of the mix due to his heart surgery, it's up to the charismatic Dr. Highland (Damon Wayans) to step in and stir things up in the St. Denis Medical season 3 premiere. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix is back as Dr. Brooke Emerson, fresh from her stint as host on Love Island USA.

We'll also pick up with Matt and Serena as they embark on their new relationship after that exciting kiss last season - but they'll have to keep it hidden from Joyce, who doesn't allow office romances. That rule could also cause issues for Ron, who seemingly expressed his feelings for Joyce last season. We can't wait to see how that one plays out.

St. Denis Medical's return coincides with a major comedy boom for NBC right now, which includes the return of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Happy's Place, and fresh sitcom Newlyweds. If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 online for free.

Can I watch St. Denis Medical season 3 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch St. Denis Medical season 3 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. New episodes drop each Monday, from November 2, at 8pm ET. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch St. Denis Medical season 3, you'll need to select Peacock. New episodes are available on Peacock the next day. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when St. Denis Medical season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 from anywhere.

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Get NordVPN and stream St. Denis Medical season 3 from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a US-based server from the list.

3. Watch Away. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch St. Denis Medical.

How to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 in the US

How to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 around the world

How to watch St. Denis Medical season 3 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch St. Denis Medical season 3 on CTV every Monday, matching the US schedule. Episodes will also be available to watch on Crave eventually, with past seasons of the show on there now. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch St. Denis Medical season 3 in the UK?

There is no linear broadcast or streaming service release in the works for St. Denis Medical season 3 in the UK.

Just visiting? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock St. Denis Medical season 3 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch St. Denis Medical season 3 online in Australia?

There is no release plan in place for St. Denis Medical season 3 in Australia, either. Past seasons of the show are on 7Plus though, so it's likely the new episodes will land there eventually.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about St. Denis Medical season 3

St. Denis Medical season 3 cast

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce Henderson

as Joyce Henderson David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron Leonard

as Dr. Ron Leonard Allison Tolman as Alex Mazurkian

as Alex Mazurkian Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce Schweitz

as Dr. Bruce Schweitz Kahyun Kim as Serena Jung

as Serena Jung Mekki Leeper as Matt Pearson

as Matt Pearson Kaliko Kauahi as Val

as Val Ariana Madix returning as Dr. Brooke Emerson

returning as Dr. Brooke Emerson Damon Wayans as Dr. Highland

as Dr. Highland Tony Hawk

Martha Kelly

Jon Barinholtz

Jimmy Smits

Dave Theune as Keith

as Keith Alexandra Ford as Holly

as Holly Emma Pope as Dakota

as Dakota Dan Leahy as Brandon

St. Denis Medical season 3 trailer

St. Denis Medical Season 3 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Which Peacock plan is best for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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