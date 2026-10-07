How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere in the world – stream the series online for free
Our beloved 51 crew might not all make it out of this one alive.
- Watch Chicago Fire on NBC or stream on Peacock (via Walmart+ for $1)
- Use NordVPN to watch your local stream from abroad
- Episodes air from Wednesday, October 7
Season 15 brings a new showrunner for Chicago fire. Victor Teran says there are unexpected storylines to come, especially for actor Joe Minoso, who is set to depart the show after this run of episodes, meaning his character, Joe Cruz, could be one of a handful of casualties here.
Season 14 left us on a real cliffhanger, with 51 Crew stuck amid a huge warehouse fire. At 9pm ET on October 7 we dive back into the action and there are a lot of crew members whose fates are still uncertain. Get ready to see the fallout of that, and much more.
We also know Dermot Mulroney and his character, Battalion Chief Dom Pascal, are bowing out early in the season. That opens the door for new blood, including Da'Vinchi, who will play firefighter candidate Marcus Burke, and Matthew Daddario, who will play a new, unknown character.
If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch Chicago Fire season 15 online.
Can I watch Chicago Fire season 15 for FREE?
If you have cable, you can watch Chicago Fire season 15 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials.
Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99).
Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Chicago Fire season 15, you'll need to select Peacock.
Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.
How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago Fire season 15 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere.
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How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 in the US
Chicago Fire season 15 will air on NBC every Wednesday, starting from October 7.
No Cable? You can stream NBC via YouTube TV(free trial), Fubo(free trial) or Sling, which all carry NBC and offer free trials.
Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.
Remember, you can also get Peacock with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 15 on Peacock when traveling outside the States.
How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 around the world
How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 in Canada
Viewers in Canada can watch Chicago Fire season 15 on CityTV every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT, matching the US schedule.
Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
Can you watch Chicago Fire season 15 in the UK?
If you're in the UK, you'll be able to catch Chicago Fire season 15 on NOW or via Sky Witness. However, you're likely to have to wait until 2027 for the show to land in Britain.
Past seasons of Chicago Fire are on Now and Sky as we speak. A subscription starts from £4.99/month with ads. It can also bundled with Sky Stream.
Not in the UK? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Chicago Fire season 15 and so much more by changing your device's location.
Can you watch Chicago Fire season 15 online in Australia?
There is currently no release plan or broadcast lined up for Chicago Fire season 15 in Australia.
Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.
What you need to know about Chicago Fire season 15
Chicago Fire season 15 cast
- Taylor Kinney as Captain Kelly Severide
- David Eigenberg as Firefighter Christopher Herrmann
- Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz
- Christian Stolte as Lieutenant Randall "Mouch" McHolland
- Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd
- Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami
- Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Lizzie Novak
- Brandon Larracuente as Firefighter Sal Vasquez
- Dermot Mulroney as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal
- Da'Vinchi as Firefighter Marcus Burke
- Randy Flagler as Firefighter Harold Capp
- Anthony Ferraris as Firefighter Tony Ferraris
- Leroy S. Williams III as Firefighter Ballard
- Matthew Daddario
Which Peacock plan is right for me?
There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.
Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.
Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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