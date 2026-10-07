How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere in the world – stream the series online for free

Season 15 brings a new showrunner for Chicago fire. Victor Teran says there are unexpected storylines to come, especially for actor Joe Minoso, who is set to depart the show after this run of episodes, meaning his character, Joe Cruz, could be one of a handful of casualties here.

Season 14 left us on a real cliffhanger, with 51 Crew stuck amid a huge warehouse fire. At 9pm ET on October 7 we dive back into the action and there are a lot of crew members whose fates are still uncertain. Get ready to see the fallout of that, and much more.

We also know Dermot Mulroney and his character, Battalion Chief Dom Pascal, are bowing out early in the season. That opens the door for new blood, including Da'Vinchi, who will play firefighter candidate Marcus Burke, and Matthew Daddario, who will play a new, unknown character.

If you're ready for all of that, read on and find out how to watch Chicago Fire season 15 online.

Can I watch Chicago Fire season 15 for FREE? If you have cable, you can watch Chicago Fire season 15 on NBC for free. However, cable-cutting services like FuboTV and YouTube TV also carry NBC and offer free trials. Though there is no free streaming option, there’s a savvy way to get Peacock for just $1 (usually $12.99). Right now, Walmart+ is offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes your choice of a subscription to either Paramount+ or Peacock. If you’re eager to watch Chicago Fire season 15, you'll need to select Peacock. Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to change your location and access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Chicago Fire season 15 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to geo-restrictions. However, there is a very easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 15 from anywhere.

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How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 in the US

How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 around the world

How to watch Chicago Fire season 15 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Chicago Fire season 15 on CityTV every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT, matching the US schedule. Outside of Canada? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Chicago Fire season 15 in the UK?

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to catch Chicago Fire season 15 on NOW or via Sky Witness. However, you're likely to have to wait until 2027 for the show to land in Britain. Past seasons of Chicago Fire are on Now and Sky as we speak. A subscription starts from £4.99/month with ads. It can also bundled with Sky Stream. Not in the UK? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Chicago Fire season 15 and so much more by changing your device's location.

Can you watch Chicago Fire season 15 online in Australia?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast lined up for Chicago Fire season 15 in Australia.

Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.

What you need to know about Chicago Fire season 15

Chicago Fire season 15 cast

Taylor Kinney as Captain Kelly Severide

as Captain Kelly Severide David Eigenberg as Firefighter Christopher Herrmann

as Firefighter Christopher Herrmann Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

as Firefighter Joe Cruz Christian Stolte as Lieutenant Randall "Mouch" McHolland

as Lieutenant Randall "Mouch" McHolland Miranda Rae Mayo as Lieutenant Stella Kidd

as Lieutenant Stella Kidd Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami

as Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Lizzie Novak

as Paramedic Lizzie Novak Brandon Larracuente as Firefighter Sal Vasquez

as Firefighter Sal Vasquez Dermot Mulroney as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal

as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal Da'Vinchi as Firefighter Marcus Burke

as Firefighter Marcus Burke Randy Flagler as Firefighter Harold Capp

as Firefighter Harold Capp Anthony Ferraris as Firefighter Tony Ferraris

as Firefighter Tony Ferraris Leroy S. Williams III as Firefighter Ballard

as Firefighter Ballard Matthew Daddario

Which Peacock plan is right for me?

There are a number of different Peacock plans and pricing available.

Premium ($12.99/month or $129.99/year): It includes TV shows from NBC, Bravo, and more, movies and Peacock Originals, and live sports and events, along with ads.

Premium Plus ($16.99/month or $169.99/year): It comes with limited ads and allows you to download your favorite content.

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